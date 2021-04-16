News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-04-15 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Short-term Double Bottom Emerges - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-15 19:20:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar is looking vulnerable against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD took out key inflection zone, USD/THB topping?
  • USD/IDR eyes Rising Wedge, USD/PHP to key support zone
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could be vulnerable to the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD recently confirmed a break under the 1.3375 – 1.3389 inflection zone, also taking out the 50-day Simple Moving Average. That has placed the focus on the 100-day SMA which if taken out, could open the door to revisiting the 1.3158 – 1.3189 support zone. Having said that, there was a bullish crossover between these moving averages. A bounce and push back above the inflection zone exposes near-term falling resistance from March.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may also be at risk to the Thai Baht. USD/THB recently left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern. When these appear at tops, it is often a sign of indecision. Subsequent downside closes could open the door to a reversal. That appears to have been set in motion here, especially after the presence of negative RSI divergence. While the pair took out the 20-day SMA, another confirmatory close under could open the door to a broader pullback, perhaps one that takes USD/THB to the 50-day SMA. Getting there does involve taking out the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 31.0633.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar appears to be trading within a bearish Rising Wedge against the Indonesian Rupiah. If USD/IDR manages to break under the wedge, with confirmation, that may open the door to a near-term pullback. However. The pair did take out the 14525 – 14563 inflection zone, exposing peaks from August 2020. Negative RSI divergence does warn that a turn lower may be in the cards. A material pullback could open the door to testing the 50-day SMA. It could reinstate the focus to the upside.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar remains in a fairly consolidate state against the Philippine Peso. Having said that, USD/PHP is once against pressuring the key 48.35 – 48.40 support zone. A break under the 50-day SMA may also be confirmed, opening the door to revisiting lows from earlier this year. That would place the focus on the 47.67 – 47.86 support zone. Otherwise, a bounce could open the door to retesting the key 48.82 – 48.99 resistance zone.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Looking Vulnerable: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

