Copper (HG) Price Outlook Remains Bullish

Copper forming a solid wedge pattern within context of uptrend

2011 highs targeted on a push higher out of pattern

Copper Price Outlook Remains Bullish

Copper has been backing and filling following the February spike-high. Price action is generally taking on the shape of a wedge formation, suggesting within the context of an uptrend that another leg higher is soon to follow. The 2011 highs in the 4.60s may come into play.

Keep an eye on trend-line/channel support should we see a dip lower. It may turn out to be support on a head-fake before rising in-line with the broader trading bias. A break of that trend-line could indicate the wedge is of a topping variety and will potentially warrant a negative outlook.

Copper Daily Chart (Wedging up within uptrend)

Copper (HG) Chart by TradingView

