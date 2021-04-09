News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
Copper (HG) Price Outlook Remains Bullish

Copper (HG) Price Outlook Remains Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Copper Technical Outlook

  • Copper forming a solid wedge pattern within context of uptrend
  • 2011 highs targeted on a push higher out of pattern
Copper Price Outlook Remains Bullish

Copper has been backing and filling following the February spike-high. Price action is generally taking on the shape of a wedge formation, suggesting within the context of an uptrend that another leg higher is soon to follow. The 2011 highs in the 4.60s may come into play.

Keep an eye on trend-line/channel support should we see a dip lower. It may turn out to be support on a head-fake before rising in-line with the broader trading bias. A break of that trend-line could indicate the wedge is of a topping variety and will potentially warrant a negative outlook.

Copper Daily Chart (Wedging up within uptrend)

copper daily chart

Copper (HG) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

