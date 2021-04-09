News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Double Bottom Reversal May Bolster XAU/USD Sentiment
2021-04-09 20:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Threatens Bullish Breakout

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Threatens Bullish Breakout

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

Bitcoin prices have continued to edge higher, threatening to break through the upper bound of the symmetrical triangle discussed in Wednesday’s analysis. Despite the recent consolidation of price action, bulls have managed to regain control of the trend, driving speculation that a resistance break and possibly a fresh all-time high may be close by.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

With institutional interest for major cryptocurrencies on the rise, speculation and crowd psychology remain the dominant catalysts for price action, supporting the rally that has prevailed since last year.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After reaching a record high of $61,759 just last month, both bulls and bears have struggled to gain traction, pushing price action into a zone of confluency formed by key Fibonacci levels of the 2021 move. With the recent consolidation of prices between the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of $56,920 and psychological resistance of $60,000 ,a break above or below these levels increases the probability of a breakout in the foreseeable.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of risk management
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin BTC/USD BTCUSD Price Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Despite recent MACD Divergence suggesting that upward momentum may be losing steam, prices continue to trade above the 50-period moving average, indicating that the upward trajectory remains intact, at least for now.

But, in order for bulls to gain traction, they will first need to break above psychological resistance of $60,000, a hurdle that continues to hinder their progression. However, should they succeed, the March high is very nearby and may be tested soon after, setting the stage for yet another record high.

On the other side of the matter, if selling pressure increases, bears will need to drive prices below support of $56,920 with the next level of interest coming into play at the 23.6% retracement of the above-mentioned move, currently residing at $53,829.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Copper (HG) Price Outlook Remains Bullish
Copper (HG) Price Outlook Remains Bullish
2021-04-09 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-04-09 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-04-08 04:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF Key Levels
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF Key Levels
2021-04-08 03:00:00
