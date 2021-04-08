British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels
2021-04-08 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: Mid-Week Strategy Check-Up
2021-04-07 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-07 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will a Double Bottom Pattern Spark Price Gains?
2021-04-07 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices have struggled to move higher over the last six months as yields on long-term Treasuries surged to 12-month highs. However, recent price action suggests a recovery is on the cards. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9NKZVc2ifw https://t.co/tfUypCNYeD
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.14% Silver: -0.44% Oil - US Crude: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/W9I4sq6Nsz
  • The UK’s successful progression to the next stage of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s four-stage reopening plan may underpin the GBP against its major counterparts. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/LZm6dmDQRX https://t.co/Z2nqbIcxO6
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KFupkV3Iin
  • Tokyo March office vacancies climb to 5.42% from 5.24% on a monthly basis - BBG $USDJPY
  • Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/04/08/Euro-Price-Forecast-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-EURNZD-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EUR $EURGBP $EURUSD $EURJPY $EURNZD https://t.co/gXRBfGDfsA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.33%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3kpszxxtVg
  • Bitcoin may follow Ripple’s native coin, XRP, higher in the coming days , as the technical outlook for both cryptocurrencies suggest that the path of least resistance is higher. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/DupVSghH6U https://t.co/D6Dnh2EPju
  • Stocks on Wall Street hovered near record highs after the release of FOMC minutes. The US Dollar gained alongside Treasury yields. Asia-Pacific equity indices look set to trade mixed. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/08/Dow-Jones-Holds-Gain-on-Dovish-Fed-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-Trade-Mixed.html https://t.co/bXBqqmvKHD
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.07%) S&P 500 (+0.20%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.24%) [delayed] -BBG
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF Key Levels

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF Key Levels

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

British Pound Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • GBP/AUD sees supportive technical levels following recent downturn
  • GBP/CAD may come under pressure on looming bearish SMA crossover
  • GBP/CHF trendline looks to underpin prices to preserve trend higher
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

GBP/AUD Technical Forecast

The British Pound appears to have found support at a prior area of resistance from a descending trendline set from the October swing high versus the Australian Dollar. So far this month, GBP/AUD is down near 0.50%. If the current pace holds, it will mark the first monthly loss since December. However, the currency pair’s technical posture appears bullish at the current view.

March ended with a bullish crossover between the 20- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), with a break higher in price immediately following. The 20-Day SMA now appears to be helping to guide prices higher and may continue to do so. Moreover, prices have ranged within an ascending channel since January.

A bearish MACD cross below the centerline may weigh on short-term action, along with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level – which also coincides with the psychologically important 18000 level. That said, the 200-day SMA is on the verge of turning higher, signaling a shift in long-term momentum. Overall, GBP/AUD looks ready to continue drifting higher.

GBP/AUD 8-Hour Chart

GBPAUD

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CAD Technical Forecast

GBP/CAD’s technical posture appears neutral, but an incoming bearish SMA crossover may lead to some downward pressure on the currency pair if the 20-day SMA (yellow line) moves below the 200-day SMA (red line). So far this month, the Pound has made a slight appreciation versus the Canadian Dollar. This follows a sharp move lower in March, one that ended five consecutive monthly gains.

A speedy move higher may avert a bearish SMA crossover, but a descending trendline from the February swing high is an area of resistance to watch out for. However, the MACD recently crossed below the signal line and appears on track to fall below its center line, a bearish signal. A drop lower would see potential support at the 1.7171 – 1.7190 range, where prices previously saw support earlier this year at various points.

GBP/CAD 8-Hour Chart

GBPCAD

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CHF Technical Forecast

In GBP/CHF, the Sterling has retraced back to a supportive trendline set from December after some upside momentum through March pressured prices higher. The Franc’s progress as of late has seen that trendline step back into the fold to offer support along with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the February to April move.

MACD is at its most negative level since December but now appears to be moderating although still oriented lower. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has emerged higher from oversold conditions as GBP/CHF found support. The rising 50-day Simple Moving Average may soon offer an additional level of support, with the key SMA rising through the ascending trendline.

GBP/CHF 8-Hour Chart

GBP/CHF

Chart created with TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

British Pound TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-04-08 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-04-05 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/CAD
GBP/CHF