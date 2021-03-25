News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR #USD $USDSGD $USDPHP $USDTHB $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/25/US-Dollar-Reversal-Losing-Momentum-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDTHB-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hxg7ZYWAGA
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/xr0FSOSDL6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fm8TBcfcf0
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OQrgZWZOaC
  • Risk aversion is gaining a little more momentum, but still far from self-sustaining momentum. Meanwhile, $EURUSD is working out relative growth, yields and rates. A good barometer breaking its 200 SMA first time in 212 trading days. My outlook: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/25/EURUSD-Up-or-Down...Growth-Stimulus-and-Risk-Trends.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/IcfeqSpXYT
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.30% US 500: 0.22% Germany 30: -0.26% FTSE 100: -0.30% France 40: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/i7Rz7PGx6A
  • Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2021/03/25/Australian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-AUDUSD-AUDNZD-AUDCHF-EURAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUDUSD $AUDNZD $AUDCHF $EURAUD https://t.co/nNpw3phPjA
  • 🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: $7.25B Expected: $1.55B Previous: $-0.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • The British Pound faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/8B1fa2zA5j
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (FEB) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $1.55B Previous: $-0.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar seeing mixed price action following gains vs. ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD eyeing 200-day SMA, USD/PHP may rise after pennant
  • USD/THB looks most poised to rise, USD/IDR momentum fading
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar continues to trade in a congestive zone between 1.3527 and 1.3389 against the US Dollar. This follows USD/SGD pushing above the falling zone of resistance from June, opening the door to reversing the dominant downtrend after bottoming in February. Now, the 200-day Simple Moving Average is fast approaching and it may reinstate the focus to the downside. Otherwise, pushing above 1.3525 exposes peaks from November.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could be getting ready to resume its push higher against the Philippine Peso after USD/PHP appeared to bottom in February. The pair seems to be trading within a bullish Pennant chart pattern. A break above the ceiling of the pennant could open the door to revisiting the 48.82 – 48.99 resistance zone for a chance to resume the near-term uptrend. However, prices are also consolidating around the 200-day SMA as USD/PHP struggles to overturn what has been the dominant downtrend since last year.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar seems to have overturned its dominant downtrend against the Thai Baht. USD/THB has now pushed above falling resistance from April, subsequently confirming a breakout above the 200-day SMA. The pair is now eyeing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 31.0615. But, negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading. This might precede a turn lower, placing the focus on near-term rising support from February. The latter could reinstate the upside focus towards the midpoint of the retracement at 31.466.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is struggling to make further upside progress against the Indonesian Rupiah. While USD/IDR has extended February’s bottom, prices broke under near-term rising support from then. Meanwhile, the pair is consolidating around the 200-day SMA. Now, negative RSI divergence warns that a turn lower could be in store. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 14280 inflection point. Otherwise, breaching the 14563 – 14525 inflection zone would expose peaks from September.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal Losing Momentum? USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

