News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/l2ESFLayjI
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda: Monetary easing is expected to stay for a long while Will continue with powerful easing persistently Takes time to hit 2% price target - BBG $JPY
  • (Sentiment Weekly) DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk #DAX30 #FTSE100 #CAC40 #Stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/24/DAX-30-FTSE-100-CAC-40-Forecast-Rising-Long-Bets-Leave-European-Stocks-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/86730IY2fq
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/NpUn0LQ1At
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.88%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MPAmFRTuxd
  • While I'm watching underlying risk trends and key motivators like retail capital infusion, yields and stimulus concerns; it's important to follow the volatility flare ups. $NZDUSD (positioning below), Russell 2000 and crude are on that list. My analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/24/Russell-2000-Dollar-Crude-Oil-and-Yields-Warn-Risk-Aversion-Could-Run-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/vj0aZeVuYu
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KYTLRkwtc6
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -0.32% FTSE 100: -0.46% Germany 30: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GEneM8kNjH
  • The #HSI Hang Seng Index fell over 2% as selling intensified among tech, bank and auto sectors. Here are the performance of its top 10 constituents by market cap. https://t.co/LtP5liIHsT
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/YKBlsIlRGO
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Retail traders increasing upside exposure into European stocks
  • The DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 may be vulnerable to losses
  • IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is typically a contrarian indicator
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide

Recent jitters in global equity markets are fueling rising long positioning bets into stocks from retail investors, opening the door to further losses. These include European ones, like the DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40. This can be demonstrated by using IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), a gauge of retail investor positioning.

IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator, meaning that if upside exposure is increasing in an asset, prices could be vulnerable to a pullback and vice versa. For a further analysis of this tool, where I also demonstrate how you can use it in a trading strategy, check out a recording of a recent webinar I hosted here.

DAX 30 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 25% of retail traders are net long the DAX 30. Upside exposure has climbed by 15.59% and 45.49% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, further losses in the DAX 30 could see prices test the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter is hovering around the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 14332, making for a key point of support. Down the road, rising support from November may reinstate the dominant upside focus.

DAX 30 Daily Chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Chart Created in Trading View

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 71% of retail investors are net long the FTSE 100. Upside exposure is on the rise, increasing by 5.68% and 29.10% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Technical Analysis

While the FTSE 100 may be at risk of losses in the near-term, rising support from November could reinstate the upside focus – see chart below. However, breaching this range could open the door to deeper losses. Otherwise, resuming the uptrend entails clearing the 6879 – 6964 resistance zone.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Chart Created in Trading View

CAC 40 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 40% of retail traders are net long the CAC 40. Upside bets have increased by 10.65% and 44.62% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

Technical Analysis

The CAC 40 could be at risk of reversing gains since November should prices manage to confirm a break under a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 50-day SMA below as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 5841. Key resistance seems to be the 6065 – 6109 zone.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecast: Rising Long Bets Leave European Stocks at Risk

FTSE 100 Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from March 23rd Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

