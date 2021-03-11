US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
2021-03-10 21:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House Press Secretary says Americans set to start receiving stimulus checks in March - BBG
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as longer-term Treasury yields climb. Will the BoC and ECB help cool bond markets? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Go8k4YpN8j https://t.co/VtJHM5sBiC
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.93% Gold: 0.41% Silver: 0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1eJ3DhTodF
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or is a Reversal Afoot? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/11/Bitcoin-Outlook-BTC-Poised-to-Break-to-Fresh-Highs-or-Is-a-Reversal-Afoot.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #BTC #BTCUSD https://t.co/UO4vQ5PTvq
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5ye1LWRUfu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.25%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QetUgN7Qp6
  • The Swiss Franc has seen significant losses versus the US Dollar, British Pound and New Zealand Dollar this year so far. Will the rally in USD/CHF, GBP/CHF and NZD/CHF continue? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nAyR2gGLJg https://t.co/4JWpCbkHI9
  • A lower-than-expected US core CPI figure sent Wall Street stocks broadly higher as inflation fears eased. The reflation trade is back in centerstage after House approval of the US$ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/11/Dow-Jones-Gains-on-Inflation-Relief-Nikkei-225-ASX-200-May-Climb.html https://t.co/Ul0yWOOyUe
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.31%) S&P 500 (+0.36%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.48%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang: US manipulator criteria unfit for recent changes, Taiwan's trade surplus with the US not due to FX. Taiwan trade surplus grew on strong US demand for chips -BBG
US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar eyeing pivotal points versus ASEAN currencies as it gains
  • USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP all face 200-day SMAs
  • Breaching long-term technical barriers opens door to deeper reversals
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is attempting to climb against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD recently closed at its highest since early November. The pair broke above a falling zone of resistance from June, but follow-through has been lacking. This is where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is coming into focus, as well as the 1.3527 – 1.3561 inflection zone. The former could maintain the dominant downside focus, with a drop under 1.3389 perhaps opening the door to revisiting January lows. Otherwise, November highs could be next.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is making relatively aggressive upside progress against the Thai Baht, with USD/THB confirming a break above a falling zone of resistance from April 2020. Prices are currently idling around the 200-day SMA which may maintain the downside focus. However, breaching the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 30.9228 could open the door to further gains. Immediate support appears to be the 10-day SMA, with the 30.440 – 30.3560 inflection zone sitting just below that.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/THB Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is also pushing higher against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR attempting to confirm a break above the key 200-day SMA. Guiding the pair higher seems to be a near-term rising trendline from February. Prices are approaching the 14525 – 14563 inflection point. A breakout higher could open the door to revisiting highs from September. Otherwise, a turn lower under the rising trendline exposes the critical 13870 – 14012 support zone from the end of last year.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso has remained fairly resilient to recent US Dollar strength, with the 200-day SMA maintaining the dominant downside focus in USD/PHP. The pair seems to have reinforced the 48.8230 – 48.9900 resistance zone. Prices seem to be eyeing the 48.2870 – 48.3600 inflection zone following recent losses. A break under this area could open the door to revisiting lows from February. Otherwise, pushing above key resistance exposes highs from July.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Reversal at Pivotal Point? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF, GBP/CHF, NZD/CHF Weekly Chart Setups
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF, GBP/CHF, NZD/CHF Weekly Chart Setups
2021-03-09 04:30:00
US Dollar Breakouts Search for Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB
US Dollar Breakouts Search for Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB
2021-03-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
2021-03-03 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR