US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now
2021-02-25 23:00:00
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Breakouts Seek Follow-Through: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

US Dollar Breakouts Seek Follow-Through: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • USD/SGD is turning higher within a bearish Rectangle chart pattern
  • USD/PHP soars, pressuring pivotal 200-day simple moving average
  • USD/THB and USD/IDR also broke higher, will momentum carry?
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

Recently, the US Dollar has been making cautious progress against ASEAN currencies, including the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD appears to be consolidating within a Bearish Rectangle, having bounced off the floor which makes for a zone of support between 1.3158 and 1.3215. That may place the focus on the ceiling, with resistance between 1.3375 and 1.3404. A breakout under the rectangle would expose lows from 2018. On the other hand, a push above the ceiling may place the focus on a falling zone of resistance from June.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Seek Follow-Through: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso has been particularly under pressure against the US Dollar as of late, following persistent low volatility. USD/PHP is trading around the highest since August, with the pair pressuring the long-term 200-day Simple Moving Average. A climb above this line, as well as the 48.68 – 48.82 resistance zone, would expose the 49.31 inflection point from early July – see chart below. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on the 48.36 – 48.28 inflection zone.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Seek Follow-Through: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The Thai Baht is also under pressure, with USD/THB trading around its highest since late November. Moreover, the pair broke above a Descending Triangle chart pattern, opening the door to extending gains. That may place the focus on a potential falling trendline from April, it could reinstate the dominant focus to the downside. Above also sits the 30.35 – 30.44 resistance zone. A climb above these would expose the former low from June. Downtrend resumption entails a drop through the December low at 29.75.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/THB Daily Chart

USD/THB Daily Chart

USD/THB Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar broke higher against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR confirming a push above a falling zone of resistance from September. Now, the pair may be eyeing the 100-day SMA which could reinstate the focus to the downside. The 14280 resistance point is another potentially pivotal point, a break above it would expose the 14525 – 14563 inflection point. Otherwise, a turn lower from here would place the focus on the 13870 – 14012 support zone.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Breakouts Seek Follow-Through: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

