Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Can BTC/USD Hold onto the Parabolic Curve?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Technical Analysis: DJIA Holding Up Well
2021-02-24 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Will Resistance Stop the GBP/USD Rally?
2021-02-23 22:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Longer-term US Treasury yields continue to hit new pandemic records. The 10yr yield spiked to a high of 1.39%, its highest level since late Feb. 2020. The 30yr yield hit 2.25%, its highest level since mid Jan. 2020. $USD https://t.co/goCvv9eekd
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.43%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TEuWtA7fiv
  • $GBPCHF hit an intraday high just shy of the 1.2900 level today, a fresh one year high. The pair has performed strongly in 2021, rising from 1.2000 in early January to its current levels. $GBP $CHF https://t.co/xtM1L1eGeR
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iJtbyZeIDT
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/wrSmdkOV2o
  • $CHF weakness persists after yesterday sizeable drop across the board. $EURCHF extending with IG client sentiment suggesting more gains ahead
  • NZD gets the nod from the RBNZ as the central bank recognises the better than expected recovery in NZ. Eyes on AUD/NZD as the cross tests the 200DMA (1.0720) and 50DMA (1.0710) $USDCAD at new cyclical lows with Brent crude rising back above $66
  • $USD continues to hover over the 90 handle Cross-JPY remains bid, firmer rates remains a neg for JPY. Reminder, month-end rebalancing signals weak JPY (possible front-running) $GBP has pulled back from its APAC liquidity thinned pop higher but remains modestly firm on the day
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/oB3qENtIFu
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (19/FEB) Actual: -11.4% Previous: -5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Can BTC/USD Hold onto the Parabolic Curve?

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Can BTC/USD Hold onto the Parabolic Curve?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD Technical Outlook

  • BTC/USD pullback has important technical structure in play
  • Parabolic curve remains key to outlook
Advertisement

BTC/USD tests parabolic curve

BTC/USD pullback has the parabolic curve in play, a structure that has gained importance as Bitcoin’s meteoric rise continues. Yesterday the curve was put thoroughly to the test, breaching it intraday, but closing out the session back above. As long as it stays above on a closing basis, then all remains well. But, if it breaks, this will open up a door for a much larger decline. At some point it will break, but will it be now or at a later time after BTC has risen even further? Not going to speculate on the timing, just simply following the curve for determining the trading bias.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

BTC/USD Log Chart (Parabolic curve)

BTC/USD

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Levels
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Levels
2021-02-23 04:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-02-18 05:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Bets Flashing Some Warnings
DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Bets Flashing Some Warnings
2021-02-17 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish