Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MXsguyWder
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.42% FTSE 100: 0.34% France 40: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BbBgrd4315
  • Natural gas prices surged higher this week after a major storm caused chaos throughout the southern and central United States. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/LCsctFbizu https://t.co/DhaX3G0ifO
  • RT @FxWestwater: Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: $GBPCHF, $AUDCHF, $EURCHF Chart Levels Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/02/23/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Outlook-GBPCHF-AUDCHF-EURCHF-Chart-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/lYSrFT…
  • Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2021/02/23/Gold-Silver-Forecast-Powells-Testimony-to-Underpin-XAGUSD-XAUUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #Gold #Silver $SLV $GLD $GOLD #XAUUSD #XAGUSD https://t.co/hzduUoRa7u
  • The Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah are struggling to make meaningful progress against the US Dollar as the Philippine Peso loses its footing. What is the road ahead? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mGUxfBHMnJ https://t.co/VSdQ73Rygh
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.34% Gold: 0.16% Silver: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/issdo6QUAj
  • 🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: $-0.2B Expected: $0.07B Previous: $0.96B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-23
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hjC6g7KbDY
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.07B Previous: $0.96B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-23
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Levels

Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF Chart Levels

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Swiss Franc Technical Outlook

  • GBP/CHF faces big confluent tests at 200-week Simple Moving Average and trendline resistance
  • AUD/CHF rides bullish momentum after clearing major moving average on trendline support
  • EUR/CHF aiming to breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern after 100-day SMA breach
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/CHF Technical Outlook

The Swiss Franc has been at the mercy of British Pound might since the start of the year and now faces a major test as GBP/CHF meets its downward trending 200-week Simple Moving Average. Along with the long-term moving average, a descending trendline from the May 2016 swing high sits directly overhead and could provide some confluent resistance.

These obstacles likely serve as the most substantial points of resistance for Sterling bulls to overcome before setting sights on higher ground versus the Franc. An upside break may give way to further gains, bringing the successive lower highs set throughout the past few years into view. Alternatively, a breakdown here could sap bullish energy and send the pair back to 1.2200 – a level of resistance seen in the post-pandemic 2020 trading range.

GBP/CHF Weekly Chart

GBP/CHF Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/CHF Technical Outlook

When stacked against the Australian Dollar, the Franc hasn’t seen kinder treatment. In fact, the Aussie-Dollar has been on an absolute tear against CHF, with AUD/CHF breaking above its 200-week SMA just last week with relative ease. So far the cross has shown no signs of slowing down, but given the velocity in its move higher, a short-term pullback would be unsurprising.

An unusually steep trendline from the post-pandemic March low offers a level for bulls to regroup before pushing higher. The recently defeated 200-week SMA may also give a reasonable point for prices to consolidate on a down move. Prices may extend higher, however, with the MACD oscillator continuing to drive higher and the Relative Strength Index appearing to be moving further to the upside despite being in overbought territory.

AUD/CHF Weekly Chart

AUD/CHF Chart

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/CHF Technical Outlook

In line with the theme versus the British Pound and Australian Dollar, the Franc’s technical posture versus the Euro appears set for losses. EUR/CHF is currently testing an Ascending Triangle’s horizontal resistance after breaking above the 100-week SMA. While typically a continuation pattern, a break above resistance could reverse the pattern’s preceding downtrend and give way to fresh multi-month highs.

Momentum appears primed to carry prices higher, with the MACD line crossing above its signal line. The Relative Strength Index is also bullishly positioned to the upside with open air above before hitting its overbought zone. If resistance holds, however, a return to the triangle’s ascending trendline may be on the cards.

EUR/CHF Weekly Chart

EUR/CHF Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-02-18 05:00:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Bets Flashing Some Warnings
DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Bets Flashing Some Warnings
2021-02-17 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-02-15 04:30:00
USD/MXN Technical Outlook Remains Bearish
USD/MXN Technical Outlook Remains Bearish
2021-02-12 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CHF
AUD/CHF
EUR/CHF
Mixed