Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-02-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese New Year Bringing Lower Liquidity
2021-02-11 01:30:00
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?
2021-02-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Breakout Underway- GBP/USD Levels
2021-02-10 17:02:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Lower Treasury yields, alongside a weaker US Dollar, may continue to support commodity prices. Platinum, a precious metal that can be used as a catalyst in fuel cells for electric vehicles, soared to a six-year high of US$ 1,251. https://t.co/SEDh4rT27V
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rNCX2b3JB https://t.co/VbLWAcJArL
  • US House Committee advances transportation stimulus measure - BBG $USD
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.12%) S&P 500 (-0.19%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.17%) [delayed] -BBG
  • (Tech Special) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies #BTC #Litecoin #Ripple #Crypto #Mastercard https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/02/11/Bitcoin-Litecoin-Ripple-Outlook-Mastercard-to-Embrace-Certain-Cryptocurrencies.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/2QGUB2Pw21
  • Savage article title I just saw: '"We Don't Plan to Invest in Bitcoin" says CEO of Company that Made the Pontiac Aztek'
  • Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy: Quietly confident economic recovery is locked in Government support will linger to help economy for 2-3 years Public investment high, expected to continue to increase - BBG $AUD
  • I'm sure the crypto community is cool with this. I know there is a lot of excitement for the official Chinese-backed alt-coin... https://t.co/6WSt537HVA
  • But how do you really feel? https://t.co/BTDGdnoyEH
  • BoC Deputy Governor Lane: Cryptocurrencies are 'deeply flawed' payment methods Digital currency 'by no means a foregone conclusion' Only central banks can ensure safety of digital currency - BBG #BTC $BTCUSD #cryptocurrency
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), Ripple (XRP/USD), Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • Mastercard said to begin opening network to certain cryptocurrencies
  • BTC/USD, LTC/USD, XRP/USD struggled to capitalize on this news
  • Signs of fading momentum are present, where are key support levels?
Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear lately, amplified by Tesla’s adoption of Bitcoin as a form of payment for its products in the future. On top of this, prospects of US fiscal stimulus may also be contributing to gains in BTC/USD, LTC/USD and XRP/USD. Now Mastercard Inc, an American multinational financial services corporation, announced that it will start allowing cardholders to transact in certain cryptocurrencies.

Despite this announcement, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ripple struggled to capitalize. This is as signs of fading upside momentum appear across these cryptocurrencies. In the event of a turn lower, how far might BTC, LTC and XRP go given recent price action? These can be quite volatile, and investors ought to take this into account when considering downside potential.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin has left behind a neutral Doji candlestick pattern over the past 24 hours. This is typically a sign of indecision which can at times precede a reversal when it appears within an uptrend or downtrend. Furthermore, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. Should prices fall, keep a close eye on the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) for potential support.

These could reinstate the focus to the upside. However, even getting to just the 20-day one entails a drop through January peaks (40665 – 41986) towards the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 36324. Immediate support seems to be the midpoint of the extension at 44818. Clearing the latter may place the focus on peaks from earlier this year. Otherwise, uptrend resumption has the 61.8% level at 48615 eyed as key resistance.

BTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

Chart Created in TradingView

Litecoin Technical Outlook

Litecoin is attempting to breach January highs which are also closely aligned with peaks witnessed in May 2018. This makes for a key range of resistance between 178.81 and 184.70. Here negative RSI divergence is also present, warning that upside momentum is fading. A turn lower from here places the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 167.79. Below that sits the 50-day SMA around the 23.6% level at 146.75l. Otherwise, uptrend resumption as the 61.8% extension eyed at 201.79.

Litecoin MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -2% 3%
Weekly 1% 13% 2%
How can retail positioning drive cryptocurrencies?
Get My Guide

LTC/USD- Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

Chart Created in TradingView

Ripple Technical Outlook

Ripple is aiming to confirm the breakout above peak closes seen in late January. That does not include the large wick on February 1st that briefly touched highs from November 2020 before reversing course and leaving behind an impressive trading range. Negative RSI divergence is accompanying the pair as prices aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.5532. XRP/USD has largely been trading sideways since November, but the cryptocurrency did break above a falling range of resistance from then – see chart below. A turn lower may see prices make their way to the 0.3250 – 0.3690 inflection zone.

XRP/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple Outlook: Mastercard to Embrace Certain Cryptocurrencies

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
2021-02-10 07:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals
2021-02-10 04:30:00
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
2021-02-09 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-02-04 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Litecoin
Mixed
Ripple
Mixed