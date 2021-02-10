British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus
2021-02-09 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-09 21:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals
2021-02-10 04:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyed as Risk Rally Prevails
2021-02-09 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyed as Risk Rally Prevails
2021-02-09 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/0EgBAMK47O
  • The US Dollar may continue stabilizing versus the Singapore Dollar as longer-term Treasury yields rise. USD/PHP is eyeing the Philippine central bank, with USD/INR facing Indian CPI data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ws1pAaD3TC https://t.co/jHnJysS4WM
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LpRlfZiAtG
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RJHOLrLvt9
  • Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2021/02/10/Australian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-AUDCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDJPY $AUDUSD $AUDCHF https://t.co/efZP9NtNRo
  • Shanghai and HK markets are having a pre-CNY rally: - Hang Seng Index (+1.57%) - Shanghai Composite (+0.76%) - Shenzhen Composite (+1.28%)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/16rMZfP1pn
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (JAN) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-10
  • House oversight CMTE bill proposes (USD)350 billion in state, local aid -BBG
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rNCX2b3JB https://t.co/Sejnemtocv
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

Advertisement

The British Pound has pushed to its highest against the US Dollar since April 2018. Its strength is not just exclusive to against the Greenback, but progress has also been made against some of its major counterparts like the Japanese Yen and Euro. With that in mind, might Sterling’s strength inspire more retail traders to chase the next top? What might that mean for Sterling’s trend going forward?

For that, IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) can help uncover this path. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator, meaning that if most retail traders are short a given asset, the signals it gives off tend to be bullish and vice versa. To learn more about this tool, check out my recording of my webinar from last week where I discussed how you can use the tool in a trading strategy.

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 33% of retail traders are net long GBP/USD. Downside exposure has climbed by 12.58% and 55.65% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net short suggests prices may continue to rise. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offer a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, GBP/USD has extended beyond the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 1.3711. That has placed the 61.8% level at 1.3955 into view. Maintaining the key uptrend since March has been a rising trendline. Negative RSI divergence does show upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. Such an outcome might place the focus on the trendline.

Daily Chart

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

GBP/USD Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 32% of retail traders are net long GBP/JPY. Upside exposure has increased by 18.36% and 17.22% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are netshort suggests prices may continue to rise. However, recent changes in sentiment warn that the current trend may soon reverse lower despite this.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide
 British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

GBP/JPY, after bottoming in March, has finally reached peaks it set before prices started crashing in late February 2020. This makes for a key zone of resistance between 144.36 and 144.95 – see chart below. As such, we could see a turn lower. But, in such an outcome, keep a close eye on rising support from December. Below that is the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). These could reinstate the focus to the upside.

Daily Chart

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

GBP/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

EUR/GBP Sentiment Outlook - Neutral

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 58% of retail investors are net long EUR/GBP. Upside exposure has decreased by 4.71% over a daily basis while increasing by 11.15% over a weekly one. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net long suggests prices may continue to fall. But, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a further mixed trading bias.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

EUR/GBP has extended declines after it pierced the 0.8861 – 0.8881 support zone in late January. Since then, prices have been trading within a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. This is as the pair is sitting above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.8747. A breakout above wedge resistance may open the door to revisiting the 0.8861 – 0.8881 support zone with the 50-day SMA sitting above. Otherwise, downtrend resumption may take the pair to the 0.8671 – 0.8695 support zone established in April 2020.

Daily Chart

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Eye Retail Trader Price Signals

EUR/GBP Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from February 9th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF
2021-02-09 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-02-04 06:00:00
Swiss Franc Analysis: NZD/CHF, GBP/CHF Aim Higher After Technical Breaks
Swiss Franc Analysis: NZD/CHF, GBP/CHF Aim Higher After Technical Breaks
2021-02-03 04:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish