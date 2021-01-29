Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
2021-01-29 00:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-28 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Momentum, Even as Vol Perks Up - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Silver: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xJukFa6Rsl
  • The Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio’s break to its lowest levels since August 2018 suggests that ETH may continue to outperform BTC in the coming weeks. Key levels to watch for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/mo3rw7bP4v https://t.co/NCmwvreJmg
  • (Technical Outlook Update) Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next? #Rupee #USDINR #Nifty50 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/01/29/Indian-Rupee-Nifty-50-Outlook-Will-USDINR-and-the-Index-Reverse-Next.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/eE5zKlTzHR
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xiWv1BB165
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cGfp34BOoU
  • Will the US Dollar fall versus the Singapore Dollar, Taiwanese Dollar and Philippine Peso if a fiscal stimulus delay pressures Treasury yields? The Fed and earnings may keep risk appetite intact. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Q7iRYGBcNo https://t.co/8s5yr26SvH
  • A rebound on Wall Street set a positive tone for Asia-Pacific markets, with equity futures pointing to a higher start across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India on Friday. - Hang Seng (+1.17%) - ASX 200 (+0.70%) - Nikkei 225 (+0.30%) - Straits Times (+0.58%)
  • Copper prices are easing this week after a major producer downgraded its sales volume forecast. Price action is likely dependent on Chinese demand and US Stimulus in coming weeks. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/TzG2D6B8D4 https://t.co/dli3pKNtL9
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDJPY, $AUDNZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/01/29/AUDJPY-AUDNZD-Turn-Higher-on-Wall-Street-Optimism.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/J70yccx59p
  • New Zealand MP Hipkins says no new cases of Covid seen in community - BBG
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next?

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, Nifty 50, Double Top, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee pressuring familiar support against the US Dollar
  • USD/INR may bounce given that downside momentum is fading
  • Nifty 50 extended losses to the 50-day SMA for a turning point?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

The Indian Rupee may be at risk to the US Dollar in the short-term. USD/INR is trading around the 72.76 – 73.00 support zone that was established back in early September. Moreover, recent price declines have been met with positive RSI divergence. This is a signal of fading downside momentum which can at times precede a turn higher.

In the event of a climb, keep a close eye on the falling zone of resistance from early November. This could reinstate the focus to the downside. Beyond that sits a long-term falling trendline from April 2020. From a fundamental standpoint, weaker Indian inflation has raised prospects of further easing from the Reserve Bank of India which can offer some upside pressure for the pair down the road.

But recently, the IMF estimated double-digit growth for the Asian economic powerhouse, contributing to recent gains in the Indian Rupee. A breach through key support would subsequently expose the former zone of resistance between 72.14 and 72.40. This area may come into play as new support and establish itself as a key inflection range.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/INR Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next?

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

Recent volatility in global financial markets made its way into India’s benchmark stock index, the Nifty 50. In fact, the index extended losses after prices formed a bearish Double Top. Losses have brought the Nifty to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – light blue line on the chart below. This also followed the presence of negative RSI divergence as upside momentum faded.

A break under the 50-day SMA would expose a potential long-term rising trendline from March 2020 which may reinstate the focus to the upside. Otherwise, a drop through may place the focus on the early 2020 highs for a potential range of support between 12246 and 12430. Resuming the dominant uptrend entails a push above the current all-time high at 14753.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out our outlook for equities in the first quarter!
Get My Guide

Nifty 50 Daily Chart

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Index Reverse Next?

Nifty 50 Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
2021-01-27 03:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Chart Setups
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Chart Setups
2021-01-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/TWD, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/TWD, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-01-15 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Advertisement