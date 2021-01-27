Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points
- IGCS warns that USD/CAD and crude oil prices may turn lower
- Technical signals, however, warn that USD/CAD could bounce
- WTI may be stalling under February 2020 highs, watch support
In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I covered the outlook for the Canadian Dollar and crude oil. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator. For a more in-depth analysis of where these assets may go, along with overviews of the Dow Jones and Australian Dollar, check out the recording of the session above.
USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish
The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 61% of retail investors are net long USD/CAD. Upside exposure has increased by 10.71% and 5.01% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis
From a technical standpoint, USD/CAD may be at risk to a turn higher in the near-term following the presence of positive RSI divergence. This is a sign of fading downside momentum. Keep a close eye on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and what may be a potential falling trendline from March’s top. Downtrend resumption entails a drop through the 1.2590 – 1.2630 support zone.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD Chart Created in Trading View
Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish
The IGCS gauge implies that about 51% of retail traders are net long crude oil. Downside exposure has decreased by 2.78% and 12.84% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.
Crude Oil Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil continues to hover under the February 2020 high. A rising trendline from early November is maintaining the focus to the upside. A break under support would expose the 50-day SMA which may reinstate the focus to the upside. Otherwise, subsequently taking out this point exposes former peaks from August. A climb above 54.45 on the other hand opens the door to revisiting the January 20th, 2020 high.
WTI Daily Chart
Crude Oil Chart Created in Trading View
*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 26th Report
--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com
To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.