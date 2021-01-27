News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
2021-01-27 03:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude oil prices are underpinned by an unexpected fall in US crude inventories, as well as a softening US Dollar. The API reported a substantial 5.27-million-barrel draw in crude inventories, far larger than the baseline forecast of a 0.43-million-barrel rise. https://t.co/F2bQ58LVHl
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.41% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gyzo42h8OQ
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise? (plus recording of today's webinar on IG Client Sentiment within the article below) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/01/27/Canadian-Dollar-Crude-Oil-Forecast-Will-USDCAD-WTI-Fall-as-Long-Bets-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hsw0vma7CL
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Dc4gyvBsZb
  • Gold and silver prices may continue to rise in the coming months on the back of falling real rates of return and the prospect of additional fiscal support under a Biden administration. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/OMNoNHn2vZ https://t.co/PxfRaYC4Pj
  • China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology releases measures aimed at accelerating the reduction of steel output - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JylO9zltOq
  • Will the Swiss Franc find reprieve after recent losses against the Canadian and New Zealand Dollars as NZD/CHF and CAD/CHF uptrends face key chart barriers? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/c89gcaNhTt https://t.co/AyIyZ4xpjQ
  • US daily Covid-19 new cases have fallen to 133,913 on January 25th, marking the lowest reading since November 15th. The 7-day moving average of daily cases has also been declining with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/27/Nasdaq-Poises-to-Rise-with-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Apple-Earnings-in-Focus.html https://t.co/bn5cYen2i2
  • Apple, Facebook, Tesla advanced in afterhours trade before their earnings release on Wednesday. Here are the EPS forecasts: - Apple: EPS $1.43 (+13.6% YoY) - Facebook: EPS $3.54 (+38.2% YoY) - Tesla: EPS $1.01 (+505.7% YoY)
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • IGCS warns that USD/CAD and crude oil prices may turn lower
  • Technical signals, however, warn that USD/CAD could bounce
  • WTI may be stalling under February 2020 highs, watch support
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out our outlook for crude oil in the first quarter!
Get My Guide

In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I covered the outlook for the Canadian Dollar and crude oil. IGCS is usually a contrarian indicator. For a more in-depth analysis of where these assets may go, along with overviews of the Dow Jones and Australian Dollar, check out the recording of the session above.

USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 61% of retail investors are net long USD/CAD. Upside exposure has increased by 10.71% and 5.01% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, USD/CAD may be at risk to a turn higher in the near-term following the presence of positive RSI divergence. This is a sign of fading downside momentum. Keep a close eye on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and what may be a potential falling trendline from March’s top. Downtrend resumption entails a drop through the 1.2590 – 1.2630 support zone.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

USD/CAD Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 51% of retail traders are net long crude oil. Downside exposure has decreased by 2.78% and 12.84% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide
 Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil continues to hover under the February 2020 high. A rising trendline from early November is maintaining the focus to the upside. A break under support would expose the 50-day SMA which may reinstate the focus to the upside. Otherwise, subsequently taking out this point exposes former peaks from August. A climb above 54.45 on the other hand opens the door to revisiting the January 20th, 2020 high.

WTI Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?

Crude Oil Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 26th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Chart Setups
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Chart Setups
2021-01-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/TWD, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/TWD, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-01-15 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Swiss Franc Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Testing Key Chart Areas
Swiss Franc Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Testing Key Chart Areas
2021-01-13 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Oil - US Crude
Bearish