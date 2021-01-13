News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Swiss Franc Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Testing Key Chart Areas

Swiss Franc Forecast: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF Testing Key Chart Areas

2021-01-13 04:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

NZD/CHF Technical Outlook

The Swiss Franc may be set for further losses against the New Zealand Dollar, as NZD/CHF’s strength stemming from the late December swing low continues to find support from its 9-day Exponential Moving Average. Moreover, trendline support is helping to guide the Kiwi higher against the Franc. Resistance from 2007 appears to be the most imposing obstacle for an extension higher, however.

A break above the aforesaid resistance would likely see prices extend further after defeating such a long-standing trendline. Alternatively, NZD/CHF will be forced to breach below the shorter-term resistance, with a drop to December’s trading range or lower being a scenario that may play out. Assuming longer-dated technical levels are stronger than their shorter counterparts, NZD/CHF may see lower prices in the coming weeks.

NZD/CHF Daily Price Chart

NZD/CHF Chart

Chart Created with TradingView

CAD/CHF Technical Outlook

The Swiss Franc is in a fragile position against the Canadian Dollar, with CAD/CHF testing the upper range of a Symmetrical Triangle formed from early 2020. If prices manage to pierce above the pattern, it could fuel an extension higher. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the March to June move may be bolstering resistance, however.

A move lower would see the 20- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages provide a possible area of support, both tracking roughly near the triangle’s midpoint. Still, a decisive break higher or lower may take place over the next month given the short runway left until the convergence of support and resistance. A near-term move lower would provide Swiss Franc bulls with a more neutral position, but the current posture favors more upside potential for the Canadian Dollar.

CAD/CHF Daily Chart

CADCHF Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Swiss Franc TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

CAD/CHF
NZD/CHF