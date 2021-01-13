News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

2021-01-13 04:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst

Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Key stock market benchmarks trading within bearish chart patterns
  • IGCS shows mixed outlooks for Dow Jones, S&P 500 & FTSE 100
  • Learn to use IGCS in your trading strategy via webinar recording
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I covered the outlook for equities such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and FTSE 100. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator. For a more in-depth analysis of where these assets may go, including coverage of fundamentals, check out the recording of the webinar above.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 30% of retail traders are net long the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Upside exposure has decreased by 3.16% and 18.86% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are trading within a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern as positive RSI divergence shows upside momentum fading. A break under the formation could open the door to extending losses. Otherwise, prices may aim to test the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 31500.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Neutral

The IGCS gauge implies that about 38% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500. Downside exposure has decreased by 2.01% over a daily basis while increased by 5.13% over a weekly period. From here, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a further mixed trading bias.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide
 Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures are also trading within a bearish Rising Wedge, with a breakout under the pattern raising the risk of a reversal. For the time being, prices continue to trade higher within the formation, with the index eyeing the 50% Fibonacci extension at 3904.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 60% of retail investors are net long the FTSE 100. Upside exposure has climbed by 23.06% and 33.19% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Like the Dow Jones and S&P 500, the FTSE 100 also find itself climbing within a bearish Rising Wedge. Prices recently rejected a combination of the March 2020 high and 78.6% Fibonacci extension. This could lead to a retest of wedge support, where a bounce could precede uptrend resumption.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?

FTSE 100 Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 12th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

