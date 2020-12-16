News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
2020-12-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?
2020-12-16 04:00:00
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
2020-12-16 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Lower, Waiting for Latest Brexit News
2020-12-15 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3UbmdIb5Hz
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.26% France 40: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vc56HMgk7H
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/VRv3MvRW8f
  • Gold and silver look set to extend their strong performance in December as both precious metals remain perched above key support at the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/48eJQ69oSp https://t.co/qAYVCqETvi
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2012 S2: 1.207 S1: 1.2091 R1: 1.2149 R2: 1.2185 R3: 1.2242 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • For global risk impact, the combination of the developed world December PMIs and FOMC rate decision Wednesday may very well be the last serious stop until we move into 2021. My expectations for Wednesday markets: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/16/EURUSD-Best-Chance-to-Clear-Critical-Resistance-in-Fed-Decision-and-PMIs.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/1HGiU3hlVR
  • US Dollar pushing lower, S&P 500 futures rise as congressional leaders reportedly move closer to consensus on Covid stimulus deal Senate Minority Leader Schumer says "genuine desire' by all parties to reach agreement - BBG $DXY $SPX $ES_F https://t.co/vkvT6k3zGv
  • On the weekly chart, the Nasdaq 100 Index broke a key chart resistance of 12,300 and has since opened room for further upside potential with an eye on 13,000. https://t.co/jX4OMzKVQQ
  • Copper prices are postured for the first weekly loss since October after the red metal rallied to its highest point since early 2013. Get your copper market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/MR0SRJVrNn https://t.co/Hl4LrAraja
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.81% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Bb8OsAxohI
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

2020-12-16 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points

Advertisement

In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the Dow Jones and S&P 500. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator, a tool that I incorporated with fundamental and technical analysis. For a deeper dive into where these assets may go, alongside commentary on AUD/USD and USD/JPY, check out the recording of the session above.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 38% of retail traders are net long. Upside exposure has increased by 13.08% and 26.67% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the currentprice trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 23
( 01:12 GMT )
How can trader positioning impact financial markets?
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
 Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Negative RSI divergence has been warning that upside momentum in the Dow Jones has been fading. This can at times precede a turn lower, with prices idling just under the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 30190 on the daily chart below. A turn under the short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average places the focus on early 2020 highs between 29263 and 29523 which could act as new support.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 42% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Upside exposure climbed by 9.83% and 24.28% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The 20-day SMA recently acted as support in the S&P 500, aiding to help keep the focus to the upside despite short-term losses after December 8th. A drop through the SMA exposes the former 3541 – 3587 resistance zone, which could act as new support. Otherwise, a push above the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 3737 exposes the midpoint at 3904.

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from December 16th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-12-10 03:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
2020-12-09 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
2020-12-08 03:00:00
USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break
USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break
2020-12-04 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Mixed