US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Poised to Extend Rebound
2020-12-10 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.56% Silver: 0.26% Gold: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3fmWOTXJEV
  • US Dollar #ASEAN Technical Outlook: $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDMYR $USDPHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/12/10/US-Dollar-Drop-Slows-Momentum-Fading-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?ref-author=Dubrovsky&QPID=917702&CHID=9 https://t.co/zXdyP0gDe7
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GbXwiDPqlN
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/AU630lKI3J
  • FOMO: https://t.co/5jnhPJ1r2n https://t.co/QwNY8zuFIT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.28%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nlZLANUNYu
  • Japan's Kato says Covid infections at a record 2,802 yesterday - BBG
  • US Daily Covid deaths rise above 3,000 for first time - JHU via BBG
  • Gold prices set to continue their downward trajectory within this "Descending Channel". An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 1,870 - the 76.4% Fibonacci extension. https://t.co/ytGLE6bJfp
  • The US Dollar sank, with the Singapore Dollar and Indian Rupee rising. Emerging markets eye external risk as the first vaccine dose is circulated. With stocks at new highs, could profit-taking shake things up? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/m4WZhBjCvj https://t.co/JL7auuZWLo
US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-12-10 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar weakness appears to be slowing against ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP downside momentum fading?
  • USD/IDR is awaiting a breakout as it trades within a triangle
Advertisement

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar continues to make progress against the US Dollar, though momentum has been somewhat fading recently. Positive RSI divergence shows this, which can at times precede a turn higher. The next key challenge to extend the dominant downtrend in USD/SGD is the 1.3339 – 1.3311 inflection zone – see chart below. Clearing this range would expose the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 1.3242. In the event of a turn higher, the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages may reinstate the focus to the downside.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to trade within an Ascending Triangle chart pattern against the US Dollar. The direction of the breakout could offer a clue as to whether or not USD/SGD extends losses from early November. A push under 14110 exposes June lows on the way towards the January 2020 bottom. Otherwise, a break above the ceiling of the triangle places the focus on 14342 and the 50-day SMA on the chart below.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit is approaching its strongest against the US Dollar since January 2020 in what has been the dominant downtrend in USD/MYR since March. Keep a close eye on RSI, which is appearing to show signs of positive divergence. A bounce may place the focus on the 20-day SMA which could keep the focus towards the downside. A broader reversal in the Malaysian Ringgit likely entails a push above the falling range of resistance from late March.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso is idling against the US Dollar as USD/PHP trades around October 2016 lows. Much like in USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/MYR, the pair has been declining since March, guided lower by the 50-day SMA. A break under 47.92 exposes and inflection zone between 47.34 and 47.53. But, like with USD/MYR, positive RSI divergence may emerge. A climb above the former 48.28 – 48.36 support zone exposes highs from September and October.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Drop Slows, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
2020-12-09 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Momentum Fading?
2020-12-08 03:00:00
USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break
USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break
2020-12-04 12:00:00
US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-12-03 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR