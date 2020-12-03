News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Continued Climb to Over Two Year High May be More of a Euro Move than Dollar
2020-12-03 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Oil Price Tracks Upward Trend as US Crude Output Holds Steady
2020-12-02 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Dow Jones Rises on Stimulus Hopes, Chinese Firms Face US Delisting Threat
2020-12-03 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break
2020-12-02 21:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-03 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-12-03 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may be at risk to further losses vs ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD confirmed break under lows form early 2020
  • USD/IDR eyes triangle, USD/MYR & USD/PHP may fall
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar may be readying to extend gains against the US Dollar following a break under long-term rising support from 2014. Moreover, USD/SGD has seemingly confirmed a drop through January 2020 lows, exposing an inflection zone from 2018 between 1.3311 and 1.3339. A push under this area could open the door to testing lows from the same year. Positive RSI divergence shows that downside momentum is fading. In the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on the near-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah is trading within an Ascending Triangle against the US Dollar. Depending on the direction of the breakout, USD/IDR may find itself either aiming for June lows or the 50-day SMA above. Regardless of the outcome, finding confirmation of a breakout is key. A subsequent push under 13935 exposes the January 2020 low at 13560. Otherwise, climbing above the 50-day SMA exposes the 14525 – 14563 inflection zone.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit continues its advance against the US Dollar as USD/MYR nears the current 2020 low at 4.05. Prices are hovering above the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 4.0638. This follows a breakout under a bearish Rectangle chart pattern. In the event of a turn higher, the 20-day SMA could come into play as resistance. More broadly speaking, the dominant downtrend seems to be holding thanks to a descending zone of resistance from March’s top. It would probably take a push above it to open the door to a bigger reversal.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso also extended gains against the US Dollar, with USD/PHP now on the cusp of testing the October 2016 low. A close under 47.92 exposes the inflection zone from earlier in the same year between 47.34 and 47.53. In the event of a turn higher, the 50-day SMA could maintain the focus to the downside. Should prices push beyond that, the 48.68 – 48.82 resistance zone would likely be the next key technical barrier to watch for should the dominant downtrend be at risk.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USDOLLAR