USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High
2020-11-24 15:00:00
2020-11-24 15:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
2020-11-25 05:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-11-24 20:00:00
2020-11-24 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Dollar Faces a Technical Cliff but a Break for USD as Challenged as Dow Rally
2020-11-25 03:30:00
2020-11-25 03:30:00
Precious Metals Technical Analysis: Gold and Silver Rebound at Hand?
2020-11-25 01:00:00
2020-11-25 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Collapses- Relief in Sight?
2020-11-24 17:30:00
2020-11-24 17:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading for September High Above 1.34
2020-11-24 09:00:00
2020-11-24 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
2020-11-24 00:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

2020-11-25 05:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • US equities and crude oil prices are eyeing higher highs
  • IGCS shows that momentum could hold in the Dow, oil
  • In the webinar recording, I also discuss GBP/USD, gold
In this week’s webinar on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and crude oil prices. IGCS is typically a contrarian indicator. Below is a technical breakdown of the assets I covered. For a deeper dive into this as well as fundamental analysis, check out the recording above. In that video, I also discussed the outlook for GBP/USD and gold starting around the 31-minute mark.

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Mixed

The IGCS gauge implies that about 41% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Upside exposure has fallen 9.52% over a daily basis while increasing 7.81% over a weekly period. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a mixed trading bias.

 S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures are aiming to test the November 9th high at 3668 after prices pushed above the 3587 – 3541 resistance zone. However, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading which can precede a turn lower. In such a case, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for support.

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 30% of retail investors are net long the Dow Jones. Downside exposure has increased by 37.76% and 14.18% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How is IG Client Sentiment a contrarian indicator?
Get My Guide
 S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are aiming to close above the November 9th high at 30000, opening the door to venturing into record-high territory. Here there is also negative RSI divergence, which warns that momentum is fading. A turn lower would place the focus on the 20-day SMA which may reinstate the focus to the upside.

Dow Jones Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 39% of retail traders are net long crude oil prices. Upside exposure has decreased by 4.31% and 18.39% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI crude oil closed at its highest since early March, pushing above the key 41.60 – 43.75 resistance zone. Prices are looking to confirm the breakout, eyeing the 49.42 inflection point from early February. The short-term rising trendline from late October seems to be maintaining the upside narrative.

WTI Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?

Crude Oil Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 25th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Technical Outlook: Dollar Nearing Towards Long-term Support vs Rand
USD/ZAR Technical Outlook: Dollar Nearing Towards Long-term Support vs Rand
2020-11-20 13:30:00
US Dollar at Risk: USD/SGD, USD/MYR Breakouts Eyed. USD/IDR, USD/PHP Hold
US Dollar at Risk: USD/SGD, USD/MYR Breakouts Eyed. USD/IDR, USD/PHP Hold
2020-11-19 04:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?
2020-11-18 01:00:00
