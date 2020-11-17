Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Trails S&P 500 On Another Monday Vaccine Headline, EURUSD Fundamental Crossroads
2020-11-17 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $42 on Vaccine News, OPEC+ to Rein Output Hike
2020-11-17 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-11-16 19:42:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/YYRSkup6N3
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Mainland QoQ (Q3) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.2% Previous: -6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.4% Previous: -5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Following recent price surges in #Bitcoin, #Litecoin and #Ripple, what is the technical road ahead? #cryptocurrency #Crypto #technicalanalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/11/17/Bitcoin-BTC-Litecoin-LTC-Ripple-XRP-Outlook-Will-Momentum-Hold.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/B8UAIBUEmE
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 06:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • What are some technical and fundamental factors affecting the equities market? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C https://t.co/eUt2QuOFCo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.26%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fAXu9M05WK
  • Saudi Aramco starts marketing five-part dollar bond - BBG
  • Saudi Aramco starts marketing five-part dollar bond - BBG
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

2020-11-17 06:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), Ripple (XRP/USD), Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin is fast approaching 2018 highs, but momentum is fading
  • Litecoin surges in best day in over 8 months towards resistance
  • Ripple confirmed a push above key resistance, momentum holds
Advertisement

Bitcoin rose over 4.6% on Monday, extending remarkable gains that have pushed the cryptocurrency to set new highs this year. One of the more prominent fundamental forces driving it upward has been the boost to money supplies around the world thanks to central banks.

Given recent price action, might BTC/USD, Litecoin and Ripple prolong their momentum? Do keep in mind that cryptocurrencies can be quite volatile, and investors ought to take this into account in developing their unique trading styles. To find out which style may fit your personality, check out our DNA quiz here.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin is fast approaching the 2018 high at 17178 after BTC/USD took out the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 16595. Confirmation is lacking however. A further upside push may open the door to extending gains. However, negative RSI divergence is present. This shows that upside momentum is fading and can at times precede a turn lower. Key support sits below at 15145 which is the 61.8% Fibonacci extension.

Still, a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ formed back in October and remains in play. This is when the short term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crosses above the medium term 50-day one. As such, keep a close eye on these lines in the event of a turn lower as they may act as support. Otherwise, Bitcoin could be setting course to revisit the all-time high set back in 2017 before the cryptocurrency bubble burst.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

BTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

Chart Created in TradingView

Litecoin Technical Outlook

Litecoin surged 18.37% on Monday in its largest single-day surge in over 8 months. That has pushed LTC/USD above the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 68.83. Prices stopped short of the 78.6% extension at 76.22. Taking out this price could open the door to testing current 2020 peaks which would make for a zone of resistance between 80.75 and 84.50.

This is underscored by a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ formed back in October. Taking out those highs would subsequently expose the 114.6% minor extension at 92.06. However, negative RSI divergence suggests that upside momentum is fading. Falling back under the 61.8% extension exposes the 64.38 inflection point as well as the 20-day and 50-day SMAs.

Litecoin BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 19% 1%
Weekly 7% 31% 10%
How can retail positioning drive cryptocurrency?
Get My Guide

LTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

Chart Created in TradingView

Ripple Technical Outlook

Ripple has also extended higher as of late, pushing above the 0.2601 – 0.2677 inflection zone. Prices are approaching the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 0.3017 as LTC/USD aims for August highs. The latter would make for a zone of resistance between 0.3154 and 0.3291. Beyond that sit current 2020 peaks. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 50-day SMA which could act as support. Another point of interest is a rising range of support from March – red area on the chart below.

XRP/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) Outlook: Will Momentum Hold?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Technical Outlook in Limbo as USD Still Has Loose Footing Against the Peso
USD/MXN Technical Outlook in Limbo as USD Still Has Loose Footing Against the Peso
2020-11-13 13:30:00
US Dollar Breakouts Struggling to Hold? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Breakouts Struggling to Hold? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-11-12 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF
2020-11-11 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Outlook: Post Election Retail Positioning Analysis
2020-11-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish
Litecoin
Bullish
Ripple
Mixed