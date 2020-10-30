News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Area Growth Exceeds Forecast, Euro Looks Past Data
2020-10-30 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Talks Continue, FTSE Makes a Fresh 6-Month Low, GBP/USD Stable
2020-10-30 08:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 1.5% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.2 Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (SEP) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • 🇨🇦 GDP MoM (AUG) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-30
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/ZJOEtpGUIq https://t.co/m6E28SgZcp
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week

EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week

2020-10-30 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Charts for Next Week:

  • EUR/USD looking at continuing a renewed leg of weakness
  • AUD/USD 7000 level is a big line-in-the-sand to watch
  • Gold price looks headed lower with USD stronger
Advertisement

EUR/USD was holding up ok not long ago after breaking down in September, but the recent channel was snapped, and with it another wave of selling looks to be underway.A breakdown below 11612, a lower low from last month, will have in play the support zone from just under 11500 to around 11375. The 200-day is rising up not too far below there, currently at 11313. Also a possible form of support on further weakness could be the lower parallel tied to the trend-line of the August high; this line clocks in around the 11500-mark, or the March spike-high. While a big down-move may not develop, it does appear we will see more selling in the sessions ahead to at least the aforementioned levels. To flip the script towards a long bias we will need to see some work done before gaining any clarity and conviction.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (looking headed for a lower to into prior levels)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 EURO Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD is sitting on a big level here right around 7000. It began as a level on December 31, then became resistance again in June, followed by support twice in the past month. With price sitting on the level now it appears it could be ready to break, but before running with an aggressive short bias the level needs to actually break. Re-enforcing a bearish bias is the descending wedge that is forming in recent weeks, marked by lower highs and the aforementioned floor. A breakdown should at least lead to a move to the 200-day at 6800. We still can’t rule an upside wedge breakout, but for this to happen we will need to see AUD/USD hold here and run above the top-side trend-line of the wedge.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (7000 is a big level, wedge forming)

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Gold continues to look vulnerable with its technical posturing looking weak and the dollar turning higher. This week it broke down out of a small upward channel within the confines of an intermediate-term downward channel. Next up as support is the September low at 1848, and if that is broken then look for some old levels from 2011/12 to potentially act as support. This was the inflection point (~1800) where the most meteoric portion of the rise of the rally off the March low took shape back in July. To turn the picture bullish, gold will need to rise above the top-side parallel of the downward channel and above 1933 to confirm with a higher high from earlier this month.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start building confidence today.
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart (looks headed for a new low)

Gold price chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Breakouts Brewing? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Breakouts Brewing? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-10-30 00:30:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Breakout as Volatility Spikes?
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Breakout as Volatility Spikes?
2020-10-29 03:00:00
US Dollar Recovery Ahead? USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR Reversing
US Dollar Recovery Ahead? USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR Reversing
2020-10-29 01:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Outlook: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Retail Positioning
US Dollar Sentiment Outlook: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Retail Positioning
2020-10-28 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
Gold
Bearish