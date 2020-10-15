USD/ZAR Technical Outlook: USD Has Potential for Big Rally This Quarter vs Rand

USD/ZAR Highlights:

USD/ZAR choppy trading could continue for now

Descending wedge forming could send it higher later on

20 or better may be in the works as bull market continues

USD/ZAR has not been a particularly easy read for some time now, and that may continue to be the case in the near-term. But overall, the choppy indecisive price action with price falling prices within the context of a broader uptrend could turn into a positive development for the long-term.

The decline since the coronavirus panic could set USD/ZAR up for a rally to commence at some point in Q4 that may eventually take price back to record highs. Patience, however, is likely required before choppy price action can give way to a sustained advance.

We may see further weakness to sub-16, which means a new low under the September bottom before seeing buyers step in a again. The fact, though, that buyers do keep stepping in on weakness is a good sign overall.

The wedge may not tighten up towards an apex until sometime in November, possibly even December before breaking above the top-side trend-line running off the April peak. In the event it does, a run to new highs into the 20s looks possible.

For short-term traders, taking a mean-reversion approach to trading may be most suitable – that is, fading rallies and sell-offs that run out of momentum. But traders will want to beware of continuing this tactic for too long as price works towards an apex and breakout risk grows.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (choppy price action could lead to apex)

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart (trend is higher, could reassert soon)

USD/ZAR Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX