US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar & VIX Advance Following the Fed
2020-09-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
2020-09-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hang Seng Index down 1.45%, dragged by tech names: - Xiaomi (-5.05%) - Alibaba (-2.05%) - Meituan (-2.98%) - Tencent (-1.68%) - https://t.co/wAdpcAR5md (-3.98%)
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/UR0rlmRFdQ
  • #Market Snapshot Broad risk-off tilt seen throughout #APAC trade as investors digest last night's #FOMC rate decision Haven-associated $JPY and $USD charging higher against their major counterparts $AUDUSD sliding to fresh-session lows despite better-than-expected jobs data https://t.co/2keyUyQS8M
  • The FOMC rate decision this past session didn't trigger a full-scale risk on or risk off move, but that isn't what its true potential. What I'm looking forward to from $SPX, Dollar and why GBPJPY is a confluence of fundamentals ?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/reshNvG7Jy
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 4.6 Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.62%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FpAojtORZR
  • Following recent price action, what is the technical road ahead for: $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDIDR $USDPHP CHeck out my latest #ASEAN technical update here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/09/17/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JQ9HPFClLq
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.54% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SEX1ncjY26
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

2020-09-17 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • USD/SGD may turn higher after bullish Double Bottom
  • USD/MYR eyeing a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern
  • USD/IDR consolidating, USD/PHP could bounce next

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

After recently succumbing to weakness, the US Dollar could reverse higher against the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD seems to be forming a Double Bottom bullish chart pattern. Prices may bounce off the 1.3558 – 1.3571 support zone given the presence of positive RSI divergence. The latter is a sign of fading downside momentum. A subsequent climb above the neckline (1.3690 – 1.3718) may open the door for a further push towards the 1.3805 – 1.3820 inflection zone.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar remains in a downtrend against the Malaysian Ringgit. However, USD/MYR seems to be in the process of forming a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. A breakout above the ceiling of the wedge could open the door to a turnaround given a confirmatory upside close thereafter. That would place the focus on the September 9th high at 4.1740. Otherwise, a push under the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 4.1226 could open the door to eventually revisiting the current 2020 low at 4.05.

Find your trading personality and optimal forms of analysis

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar seems to be in a neutral setting against the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR recently rejected the key 14915 – 14975 resistance range as well as the former rising trend line from June. Intervention from the Bank of Indonesia seems to be playing a role here. This also follows negative RSI divergence. Yet, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could reinstate the focus to the upside, perhaps pushing prices to retest aforementioned resistance. Otherwise, further losses expose the key 14525 – 14563 support range below.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could attempt to push higher against the Philippine Peso next. That is because USD/PHP paused recent losses once again around lows from November 2016. This makes for a key range of support between 48.28 and 48.36. Positive RSI divergence also shows that downside momentum is fading, which could precede a push higher. Such an outcome places the focus on the October 2016 high at 48.66 and then the 50-day SMA. Otherwise, downtrend resumption exposes the October 2016 low at 47.92.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
2020-09-16 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won
US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won
2020-09-16 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won
US Dollar Outlook Bearish vs Mexican Peso, South Korean Won
2020-09-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR