S&P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil and Dollar Welcome September a Month Known for Volatility, Risk Aversion
2020-09-01 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Remains Encouraging on Ever-Expanding Stimulus
2020-09-01 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD Price Action: US Dollar Tests Big Support - EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-01 18:48:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.84% Germany 30: 0.67% France 40: 0.65% US 500: 0.34% Wall Street: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Xg5ru6Bdbr
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/OoHWyIA2GS
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here:https://t.co/r9GEGqkuQg https://t.co/0wWRC6qlGM
  • The ISM manufacturing report and talk of further US stimulus has had limited impact on risk trends, but it may have helped stabilize the Dollar. Now, my focus is on liquidity and higher level event risk like NFPs. My video for today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/02/Both-Dollar-and-SP-500-Edge-Higher-after-Factory-Report-EURAUD-A-Pair-to-Watch.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/w0edeeRoQI
  • IGCS hints that ahead: #SP500 may rise #FTSE100 may rise $GBPJPY may fall Read more in this week's report on retail investor positioning and what that may mean about the price trends here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/09/02/SP-500-FTSE-100-GBPJPY-Forecasts-Retail-Trader-Positioning-Signals.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Zwi89dwBpW
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.82% Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bQXzr5g66J
  • $AUD spike lower after 2Q GDP confirmed the country had entered its first recession in almost 30 years. The RBA’s mention of further monetary measures may weigh on $AUDUSD Trade tensions with China could fuel a period of risk aversion #ausbiz #auspol https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/02/Australian-Dollar-Spiked-Lower-as-Australia-Enters-First-Recession-in-29-Years.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr
  • The Japanese Yen may fall against its major counterparts as it enters the second half of an 8-year cycle. AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY rates eye push to multi-year highs. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/6Mc0KQdecN https://t.co/Ia2mtMzrlA
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/woQeJdLu3w
  • If you missed today's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the #SP500, #FTSE100, $GBPJPY, #Gold and #Silver, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/NmSh3IUZP1
S&P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

S&P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

2020-09-02 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • IG Client Sentiment hints S&P 500 could rise
  • FTSE 100 outlook pointing bearish however
  • GBP/JPY may turn lower after Shooting Star

In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I discussed the outlook for the S&P 500, FTSE 100 GBPJPY. At its heart, IGCS is a contrarian indicator. For a deeper dive into what this means and for fundamental analysis, check out the recording of the session above. In the recording, I also covered gold and silver prices shortly after the 29-minute mark.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 09
( 00:09 GMT )
Learn using IGCS in your own trading strategy
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge implies that about 24% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Exposure to the downside has increased by about 3% over a daily and weekly basis. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures extended gains beyond the all-time high in February. Prices are being guided higher by key rising support from March – red lines. From here, the index may target the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 3577 having confirmed a breakout above the midpoint at 3452.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 84% of retail traders are net long the FTSE 100. Net long bets have increased by 12.62% and 26.93% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

The FTSE 100 has closed at its lowest since May 18, however prices were unable to break under the August 3 low at 5857. Positive RSI divergence warns that downside momentum is fading and that can at times precede a turn higher. Otherwise, further losses exposes the May low at 5661.

Follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX for updates on price trends and retail positioning!

FTSE 100 – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

FTSE 100 Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that roughly 47% of retail investors are net long GBP/JPY. Downside exposure has declined by 1.71% and 42.83% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net short.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn more about how IGCS is a contrarian indicator
Get My Guide
 S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis

GBP/JPY has left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern, a sign of indecision. A downside close from here could open the door to a reversal as upside momentum fades. That would place the focus on the 140.83 – 141.16 inflection zone on the way towards rising support from late June.

GBP/JPY – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, FTSE 100, GBP/JPY Forecasts: Retail Trader Positioning Signals

GBP/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from September 2nd Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR and EUR/ZAR
2020-08-31 09:30:00
USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand
USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand
2020-08-27 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-08-27 04:00:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bearish
US 500
Bullish