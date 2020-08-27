USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.39% US 500: 0.27% FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1f9jTEyyKj

$Gold jumps from support, some possible turbulence ahead - just depends on how aggressive bulls are going to get back at it https://t.co/c5VcJXj2Ld https://t.co/SMs8Pdftu7

$Silver bulls going to work, loving those Powell comments https://t.co/a9DXN3oRMB https://t.co/zWafQZXmJp

Fed says they are not tying itself to any particular method to define average inflation and policy will not be dictated by any formula, adds that they will not hesitate to act if inflation rises above levels consistent with their goal

Fed committee judges that the downward risks to employment and inflation increased, adds that the Fed funds rate will likely be constrained by its ELB more frequently than in the past $USD

Fed places employment before inflation in new monetary policy strategy and says it will seek to ensure that employment does not fall short of its maximum level $USD

Fed notes that maximum employment is a broad based inclusive goal

Fed's Powell says the Fed will now target 2% inflation on average

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 13:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-27