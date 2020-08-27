News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis – Dollar Backing Down into Support vs Rand

2020-08-27 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR weakening in trend support of various degrees
  • Broadly speaking range conditions may persist on snapback

USD/ZAR weakening in trend support of various degrees

After failing to fully develop and trigger the bull-flag discussed last week, another few days has brought USD/ZAR to an inflection point that could become meaningful in the days/weeks ahead. The trend-line dating from the first trading day of the year is running up under current levels.

It’s not the sturdiest trend-line yet with it only having the basic requirements to create a trend-line (two connecting lows), but could become more impactful if we see a third price point develop on a lift from here. A rally from trend support doesn’t necessarily give USD/ZAR a strongly bullish tilt, but it does keep sellers in check.

And even if we see the trend-line break, there is another threshold of support not far below that could be even more meaningful. The June and July lows are in confluence with the rising 200-day MA, making the 16.42/32 area significant.

For would-be longs, the 2020 trend-line and support just below it offers traders two potentially solid risk/reward spots to look for entries. For those looking to initiate shorts, risk/reward doesn’t appear very ideal given support is support until it’s not.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (2020 trend-line/confluent support)

USD/ZAR daily chart

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

