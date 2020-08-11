Litecoin Forecast: Levels to Monitor on LTC/USD Price Chart

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
USD Index Forecast: Bear Flag Pattern Emerges Amid US Stimulus Talks
2020-08-11 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Crashes – Reversal or Retracement?
2020-08-11 16:00:00
Gold Losing Shine on Rising US Rates, NZD/USD Volatility Soars - US Market Open
2020-08-11 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-11 13:30:00
US Dollar Bears Increasingly Crowded, GBP/USD Rose on Short-Covering - COT Report
2020-08-11 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Crashes – Reversal or Retracement? - $GLD Levels - https://t.co/LcRBQnc8ge https://t.co/h02MbwzEqm
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/mcnWMvlHRj
  • 🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: -8.5 Expected: -9% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.30% FTSE 100: 0.19% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rgI6V7Rpvj
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-11
  • $AUDUSD turn potential, testing support side of rising wedge, resistance from .7185-.7250 in-play for a few weeks now are bulls finally throwing in the towel after the meteoric rise from March-July? $Aussie $AUD https://t.co/EHPM6BpQvB
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1a9dKJUGY6
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 2.27% Germany 30: 1.74% FTSE 100: 1.29% Wall Street: 1.15% US 500: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GTllkkHZUE
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is just below the 2011 trend-line that runs under important lows from 2014 and 2018. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/tHL89N8dxd https://t.co/G1Ih8AIMnI
Litecoin Forecast: Levels to Monitor on LTC/USD Price Chart

Litecoin Forecast: Levels to Monitor on LTC/USD Price Chart

2020-08-11 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

LTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Litecoin price chart highlights a trend-less move
  • Positive outlook while above $62.20

Bulls Pullback From a Multi-Month High

Last week, Litecoin hit an over five-month high of $65.3. However, the price retreated after as some bulls seemed to cut back. This led a weekly candlestick to close in the red with a 1.7% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned overbought territory reflecting a weaker bullish momentum.

Litecoin PRICE DAILY CHART (FEB 1, 2019 – August 11, 2020) Zoomed Out

Litecoin daily price chart 11-08-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Litecoin PRICE DAILY CHART (July 14 – August 11, 2020) Zoomed In

Litecoin daily price chart 11-08-20 zoomed in

On July 27, Litecoin climbed to the current $50.20 - $62.20 trading zone, however, the price failed twice in early August to rally further indicating that bulls were losing momentum. Later on, the market started a sideways move creating a lower high with a higher low.

A daily close above the high end of the current trading zone may encourage bulls to rally Litecoin towards the monthly resistance level at $74.55 (July 2018 low).

On the other hand, a daily close below the low end of the zone may guide LTC/USD’s fall towards the monthly support at $35.92 ( December 2018 high).

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Litecoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (July 25 – August 11, 2020)

Litecoin four hour price chart 11-08-20

Today, the price has traded below the bullish trendline support originated from the July 27 low at $47.00 generating a signal in favor of bear’s control.

To conclude, while Litecoin’s outlook is neutral a break below $55.10 could send LTC/USD towards $51.79, while a break above $64.30 may trigger a rally towards $67.50. As such, the support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bearish Signals on Copper Chart – HG Price Forecast
Bearish Signals on Copper Chart – HG Price Forecast
2020-08-11 09:30:00
Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists
Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists
2020-08-11 02:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Possible Reversal on the Horizon
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Possible Reversal on the Horizon
2020-08-07 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-08-07 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Litecoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.