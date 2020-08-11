Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in Limbo as Volatility Gyrates: VIX, EVZ, VXEEM, OVX
2020-08-10 17:46:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Lagging Industrials Stymie Gains
2020-08-10 22:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-10 20:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-08-10 19:36:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, EUR/USD & SPX
2020-08-10 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/y3iSE7UAWL
  • In case you missed it, see a recording of my weekly geopolitical outlook webinar here - https://t.co/LU3AfDaNaK
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/BDHZXYATcB
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.53% Gold: -0.41% Silver: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Awab20xCKs
  • Forex Market Update: $USD weakens against most of its major counterparts, led by $NZD (+0.35%), while $JPY lags behind (-0.06%). https://t.co/BxM7aSsqU2
  • #Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists👀 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/08/11/Bitcoin-Price-May-Extend-Rally-if-US-Dollar-Selling-Pressure-Persists.html
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yZ04jx9wWD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.36%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7FAVGTfolH
  • The New Zealand Dollar may extend its surge from yearly lows as it tentatively signals a cyclical upturn. NZD/USD, NZD/JPY rates poised for further gains. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/vrOuFkvWpX https://t.co/GdmIBZ670I
  • The US Dollar may rise on haven demand as US-China tension grows over technology and intra-governmental friction after Trump’s executive orders on coronavirus relief aid. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/t4CL53z0DV https://t.co/WQOG1vxnkT
Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists

Bitcoin Price May Extend Rally if US Dollar Selling Pressure Persists

2020-08-11 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin Price, BTC/USD Analysis, US Dollar Forecast – TALKING POINTS

  • Bitcoin price on a daily chart shows cryptocurrency flirting with crucial ceiling
  • Weekly chart shows a myriad of resistance shelves potentially obstructing BTC
  • US Dollar weakness, strong risk appetite has been catapulting Bitcoin prices

Bitcoin Forecast

Bitcoin is hovering just below the second layer of a two-tiered resistance range between 11975.03 and 12320.40. New support appears to have been found at 10953.00 after BTC/USD jumped over 11 percent and closed above this range on July 27. This marked the biggest one-day rise since April 29. If momentum remains strong and the upcoming resistance zone is cleared, BTC/USD’s rise may be amplified.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing BTC/USD

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

Looking at a weekly chart shows that despite breaking below the March uptrend, Bitcoin strength continues to push prices higher. BTC/USD has just climbed above 11540.76 and may gear up to challenge a one-year swing-high at 12320.40. Beyond that lie two more formidable layers of resistance, but their invalidation could catalyze wide-spread speculation of another rise with similar magnitude to the spike in 2017.

BTC/USD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing BTC/USD

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

Having said that, Bitcoin’s volatile nature makes it susceptible to extreme price swings. This may in turn render near-term technical levels ineffective. In the global selloff of risk-oriented assets in March, BTC/USD plunged almost 50 percent in a manner of days. The cryptocurrency’s volatility is further amplified in an environment where market sentiment can turn on a dime and cause significant cross-asset price fluctuations.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Why Has Bitcoin Risen?

This also brings us to the question as to why the price of Bitcoin continues to rise. There appears to be two factors that are creating a positive feedback loop for BTC. The first is an elevated threshold for risk appetite amid aggressive stimulus measures by monetary and fiscal authorities. The sense of urgency and assurance from policymakers appears to have created an accommodative environment for risk-taking.

The second is a weak US Dollar that has come under pressure in large part due to this change of sentimental circumstance. With priorities shifting from minimizing or avoiding losses to generating higher returns, capital flew out of the US Dollar and into assets with qualities of the latter. Until this dynamic shifts, BTC/USD may continue to climb.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Possible Reversal on the Horizon
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Possible Reversal on the Horizon
2020-08-07 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-08-07 04:00:00
Ethereum Forecast: Price May Rally to the Monthly Resistance Level
Ethereum Forecast: Price May Rally to the Monthly Resistance Level
2020-08-05 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
Dow Jones, Crude Oil May Rise as USD/CAD Falls on Positioning Signals
2020-08-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.