Euro Latest: Eurozone Posts Record GDP Contraction, EUR/USD Unfazed
2020-07-31 09:50:00
2020-07-31 09:50:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
2020-07-31 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rebound But Chart Setup Warns of Topping
2020-07-31 05:12:00
2020-07-31 05:12:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Curtails
2020-07-30 21:15:00
2020-07-30 21:15:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
2020-07-30 16:30:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: After All-Time Highs, Time for Profit Taking? - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-30 15:00:00
2020-07-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
2020-07-31 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Pushing Down on Support as GBP/USD Strength Weighs
2020-07-31 11:00:00
2020-07-31 11:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
2020-07-29 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 14:30:00
2020-07-29 14:30:00
USD/MXN – Dollar Holding Well Vs. Mexican Peso, Rally Brewing?

USD/MXN – Dollar Holding Well Vs. Mexican Peso, Rally Brewing?

2020-07-31 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN trend is pointed lower, but may change
  • Watch 21.50 on further weakness, trend-line on strength

USD/MXN trend is pointed lower, but may change

USD/MXN has been holding up relatively well during the dollar down-draft of late, actually in general emerging market currencies have been relatively weak versus USD. It’s the developed market currencies that have been on a run. What does this mean for USD/MXN?

Despite the recent breakdown from a descending wedge, a false-break could be in the works with a rally on its way. A break above the upper parallel off the April high will be needed to nullify the wedge-break and cross important resistance.

Should we see a strong closing candle above ~22.50 then a reversal higher may very well be in the works. The first level of significant resistance in this scenario will be the April low and June high in the vicinity of 22.22/27.

But before we can discuss higher prices, resistance should be trusted until broken. For as long as it stays contained by resistance the path of least resistance is neutral to lower. If USD/MXN trades below 21.85, the weekly low, then we will be looking to the June low at 21.46 as the next level of support, followed by the 200-day at 21.15 which is in near confluence with the 2018 high at 20.96.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (wedge-break, testing resistance)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

