Natural Gas Price Hit a Multi-Week High, What’s Next?

Natural Gas Price Hit a Multi-Week High, What’s Next?

2020-07-30 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Natural Gas Technical Outlook

  • Natural gas price rallied to a multi-week high
  • Positive outlook while above $1,850

Natural Gas Price – Bullish Development

Last week, natural gas hit a two-week high of $1,863 then closed a weekly candlestick in the green with a 6.3% gain, highlighting that bulls were back.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 indicating a possible start of bullish momentum.

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Dec 2, 2018 – July 30, 2020) Zoomed Out

Natural gas daily price chart 30-07-20 zoomed out
Natural Gas DAILY Price CHART (June 19 – July 30, 2020) Zoomed IN

Natural gas daily price chart 30-07-20 zoomed in

On July 23, natural gas closed above the 50-day moving average indicating a shift in favor of bull’s control. The price remained above this indicator then climbed yesterday to the current $1,850 - $2,050 trading zone and printed a three-week high at $1,941.

A daily close above the high end of the current zone could encourage bulls to push natural gas towards the monthly resistance at $2,139 ( April 2019 low).

On the other hand, a daily close below the low end of the zone may guide natural gas’s fall towards the weekly support at $1,655 ( July 22 low).

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (JULY 21 – July 30, 2020)

natural gas four hour price chart 30-07-20

Yesterday, natural gas failed to break below the bullish trendline support originated from the July 22 low at $1,653 allowing bulls to rouse momentum.

To conclude, while bulls remain in charge a break below the aforementioned bullish trendline highlights a weaker bullish sentiment. Therefore, a break below $1,822 could send the price towards $1,765, while a break above the July 7 high at $1,946 may trigger a rally towards $2,040. As such, the support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

