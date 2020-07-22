0

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Price Waiting For Range Breakout

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Price Waiting For Range Breakout

2020-07-22 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD vs MXN Technical Forecast

  • The safe-haven linked the US dollar weakened despite the global increase in Coronavirus infections
  • Bearish signals on USD vs MXN price chart await charge

USD/MXN – Recovered Losses

On Wednesday, USD/MXN declined to a one week low of 22.255 without committing to a new bear trend. Ultimately, the pair recovered and closed a weekly candlestick modestly in the green with a 0.4% gain. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained near 50 reflecting a rather neutral setting for momentum.

Traders seemed to invest in riskier assets amid positive news about a coronavirus vaccine. Despite rising cases of Covid-19 in the US, the market mood remained bullish, pressing the safe-haven linked US dollar.

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 1, 2018 – JuLY 22, 2020) Zoomed Out

USDMXN daily price chart 22-07-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (April 16 – JuLY 22, 2020) Zoomed In

USDMXN daily price chart 22-07-20 Zoomed in

In Mid-June, USD/MXN climbed to the current trading zone 22.041 – 23.315 then started a sideways move creating a set of lower highs with higher lows. Additionally, the price has failed on multiple occasions to close above the 50-day moving average highlighting the lack of momentum to start an upside trend.

A close above the low end of the zone may guide USDMZN’s fall towards the monthly support at 20.962, and a further close below that level could encourage bears to send the price towards the following monthly support at 20.260.

On the flip-side, a close above the high end of the zone could ultimately start a rally towards the monthly resistance at 24.437, and a further close above that level may embolden bulls to revisit the April 24 high at 25.291.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/MXN FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (JUNE 6 – JULY 22, 2020)

USDMXN four hour price chart 22-07-20

Last week, USD/MXN traded below the bullish trendline support originating from the July 6 low at 22.154, signaling a possible start of a bearish move.

With that said, a break above the downside sloping trendline resistance originating from the July 13 high at 22.781 could keep the bullish potential alive.

To conclude, a break below the June 16 low at 21.893 could send USDMXN towards 21.462, while a break above 22.752 may trigger a rally towards 23.227. As such, the daily support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

