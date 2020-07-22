AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles
2020-07-22 02:20:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Implodes as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Swoons, Gold & Oil Soar
2020-07-21 20:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance
2020-07-22 01:00:00
US Dollar Implodes as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Swoons, Gold & Oil Soar
2020-07-21 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
US Dollar Breakdown: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Break Outs
2020-07-21 18:52:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/Er6G4nQvYD
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #Markets snapshot A slight risk-on bias seen early in #APAC trade as #SP500 futures continue to climb higher #ASX200 lag…
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.13B Previous: $2.69B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • There were a range of technical breaks this past session - $SPX, $EURUSD, and more. My video for the upcoming session: 'S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/22/SP-500-EURUSD-Gold---Debate-Over-Breakouts-Versus-Bubbles.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/Bo1qd3pBbM
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.14% Gold: 0.91% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TWKLPKY51A
  • The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN FX as coronavirus cases continue climbing and Microsoft earnings could disappoint. Southeast Asia event risk include Malaysian and Singapore CPI.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TeH4HX5wvu https://t.co/dn9jJRTAqZ
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Record Chinese demand and supply-chain disruptions seems to have fueled #copper’s surge into positive territory on the yea…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ncPzHZjQGg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D6SyvmrrBH
  • The NZD/USD and NZD/JPY exchange rates may break lower as surging coronavirus cases in Australia threaten the implementation of the Trans-Tasman travel bubble. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/WP6dE7BGX9 https://t.co/aypJ6kEXFX
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

2020-07-22 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&P 500, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

In financial markets, currencies like the growth-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars recently achieved upside breakouts along with cautious gains in the S&P 500. In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), I break down these movements. IGCS is typically viewed as a contrarian indicator. For a further in-depth analysis that branches into fundamental discussion, check out the recording of the session above.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 29
( 00:07 GMT )
Join me each week for positioning analysis!
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that 28.90% of retail investors are net long AUD/USD. Upside exposure in this pair has decreased by 10.36% and 10.60% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias. From a psychological standpoint, this could speak to a rising share of traders who perceive the price as too expensive.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD surged past the key resistance range between 0.7015 – 0.7064, setting course to retest highs from 2019. This is arguably the most meaningful upside progress since early June as prices spent most of the past few weeks consolidating. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, and that can at times precede a turn lower. In the event of a turn lower, keep an eye on the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for support.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for AUD in Q3?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

NZD/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge implies that 43.45% of retail investors are net long NZD/USD. Upside exposure has increased by 16.24% and 19.82% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Traders are also less netshort over the same periods. With that in mind, recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

NZD/USD surged past the key resistance range between 0.6551 – 0.6585, pausing its rise on the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 0.6644. This has exposed the December 31st high at 0.6756. Much like with AUD/USD, negative RSI divergence is present here which may precede a turn lower. If prices turn lower, the 20-day SMA sits below and may keep losses at bay.

NZD/USD – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

NZD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) implies that 27.99% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500. Net short bets have decreased by 9.63% and 2.30% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures recently took out highs from June, exposing the all-time peak at 3397. Tuesday’s candle does fit the parameters of a Shooting Star candlestick, a sign of indecision. A further upside close could invalidate it. Negative RSI divergence shows fading upside momentum. A turn lower places the focus on near term rising support from late June – red line on the daily chart below.

S&P 500 Futures - Daily Chart

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, S&amp;P 500 Breakouts Analyzed, Where to Next?

S&P 500 Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from July 21 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD; EUR/GBP in Triangle
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD; EUR/GBP in Triangle
2020-07-21 18:45:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level
2020-07-21 14:30:00
USD/MXN – Dollar Directionless vs Peso, Watch Risk Trends
USD/MXN – Dollar Directionless vs Peso, Watch Risk Trends
2020-07-17 12:30:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Heading Towards Multi-month Lows vs SA Rand
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Heading Towards Multi-month Lows vs SA Rand
2020-07-16 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.