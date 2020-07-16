USD/ZAR – US Dollar Heading Towards Multi-month Lows vs SA Rand

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Bull Moves Unphased by July ECB Meeting - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-16 14:15:00
EUR/USD Flat as ECB Leaves Policy Unchanged, Eyes Turn to EU Summit
2020-07-16 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as the US Dollar Rebounds in Risk-Off Trade
2020-07-16 06:14:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Weak After UK Jobs Data
2020-07-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB leaves monetary policy unchanged

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.25% Silver: -0.54% Oil - US Crude: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MTz5tmQwLF
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.3% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • Tune in to @RichDvorakFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/3h1xjwtbIm
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.3% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) Actual: 72 Expected: 60 Previous: 58 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GcKsdTTMTt
  • Post-ECB, the Euro cross most interesting to me is $EURCHF. It is up five consecutive days. In the past three years, that has only occurred 4 other times. Last two prompted notable reversals https://t.co/FAHBXj6a5e
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xC4lNkvOoi
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.3% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 58 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-16
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Heading Towards Multi-month Lows vs SA Rand

USD/ZAR – US Dollar Heading Towards Multi-month Lows vs SA Rand

2020-07-16 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR weakening towards multi-month lows
  • Risk sentiment lifting emerging market currencies

USD/ZAR weakening towards multi-month lows

USD/ZAR is coming under some pressure these days, albeit at a slow pace, as risk appetite remains firm and the Dollar broadly weakens, whether it against developed or emerging market currencies. The generally weak posturing of USD/ZAR suggests it could weaken in the days and perhaps weeks ahead.

Looking lower, there are a few levels that could soon come into play. The June low at 16.32 is next up as meaningful support, and should it break in favor of new multi-month lows then the rising 200-day MA at 16.08 could become a source of support.

Should we see risk markets turn lower, then look for the ZAR and other major emerging market currencies to rally versus the USD. On the top side, USD/ZAR will need to take out the trend-line from April, rise above 17.53, and ideally in the process of doing this we see strength hold without any strong retracements. If this is the case, the broader picture may show that the move from the April high to now or whenever the decline ends was merely a pullback within a long-term uptrend.

All in all, though, for now still rolling with a bearish bias until price action indicates it is wise to do otherwise. Markets may be a bit choppy as summer trading takes hold. But the summer lull is anticipated to give way to a volatile fall as the US election comes into the spotlight, and risk still appears high that the coronavirus could again become problematic as we move into the fall season.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (drifting towards June low)

USD/ZAR daily chart

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-07-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
S&P 500, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Lack of Clear Direction
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Lack of Clear Direction
2020-07-14 14:20:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD
2020-07-09 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.