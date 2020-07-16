US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB
2020-07-16 02:44:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is the technical road ahead for #ASEAN FX? Check out my latest update below! $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDMYR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/16/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/qlAthej1yT
  • Get your earnings season market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/eihjXxyDwW https://t.co/gnsykWrK1N
  • BoK's Lee: Will begin to purchase government bonds if volatility rises, may use alternative tools if further easing is required - BBG $USDKRW #BoK
  • If you think this week's top market moving theme is US earnings (like my poll) Netflix numbers should draw your attention - especially over the past 48 hrs of volatility. My video: 'S&P 500 and $EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/16/SP-500-and-EURUSD-Priorities-in-Order-Netflix-Earnings-China-GDP-ECB.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/g2CVg0c6dh
  • If you missed my live coverage of Australian jobs data and Chinese GDP, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/Aju2zkOmnX
  • RT @DanielGMoss: The $AUDUSD exchange rate and #ASX200 plunged as Australia’s jobless rate surged to its highest levels in 22 years. #ausbi…
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/by0842b2EE
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.45% Oil - US Crude: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QL4nI1aVFy
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/r5OIQNA7UI
  • The market is so surprised that the Chinese data could beat expectations that the Yuan is lower after the release... https://t.co/aDvVocnoI3
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-07-16 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • USD/SGD may fall as prices clear 20-day SMA, will support hold?
  • USD/IDR could rise after pushing above the 50-day & 20-day SMA
  • USD/MYR eyeing June lows, USD/PHP idling around 2017 floor

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is pressuring the lower boundary of its consolidative range against the US Dollar, opening the door to a bounce or breakout. This floor in USD/SGD sits at 1.3872 with the ceiling at 1.3993. Prices have also cautiously pushed under the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), setting up for a near-term bearish outlook.

These technical achievements could pave the way for the pair to retest June lows which could make for a key zone of support between 1.3760 – 1.3805. Otherwise, a bounce places the focus on falling resistance from March – red line on the daily chart below.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar in Q3?
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah is losing ground to the US Dollar. Recently, USD/IDR pushed above the 50-day SMA after bouncing off the 20-day SMA. A confirmatory upside close could shift the medium-term technical outlook to bullish as price face the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 14773.

Yet, negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading and that can at times precede a turn lower. Do keep in mind that further weakness in IDR could result in the Bank of Indonesia stepping in to stabilize its currency.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit may gain some more ground against the US Dollar after USD/MYR fell through the 20-day SMA. Prices are testing immediate support at 4.2600 which if taken out, opens the door to testing the key zone of support between 4.2350 – 4.2450.

A daily close under this range could open the door to resuming the top from March where prices established resistance between 4.4390 – 4.4480. In the event of a turn higher instead, keep a close eye on falling resistance for signs of a reversal – red line on the daily chart below.

Find your trading personality and optimal forms of analysis

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso has been idling at its highest price against the US Dollar since 2017. Key support in USD/PHP sits immediately below as a zone between 49.26 – 49.37, this zone is a floor that held 3 years ago on multiple occasions and could be a pivotal point for the pair.

Immediate resistance sits above at 49.50 which is the 38.2% Fibonacci extension. A bounce and push above this price could open the door to testing the ceiling of the downtrend since March – red area on the daily chart below. Otherwise, clearing support opens the door to downtrend resumption towards the 61.8% extension at 48.93.

What is the road ahead for PHP? Check out this week’s ASEAN fundamental outlook

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
S&P 500, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Lack of Clear Direction
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Lack of Clear Direction
2020-07-14 14:20:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/SGD
2020-07-09 03:00:00
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider
2020-07-08 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.