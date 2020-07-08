Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
EUR/USD Slides After European Commission Downgrades Forecasts, Risks to the Downside
2020-07-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High
2020-07-08 09:30:00
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Consolidating Ahead of Budget
2020-07-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Stock Index Outlook Mired By 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.17% Gold: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BtAGz67Ot3
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ejtBlW7ybn
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/1D2C4JaPNG
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.44% Germany 30: -0.72% France 40: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rss87KyGtQ
  • Last week, USD/MXN reversed from a multi-week high and closed in the red. Will, today’s Fed member Bostic’s speech at (17:15UK) boost the US dollar price? #USDMXN, #Fed, #USD https://t.co/sCgHY69g38
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/YAkg3oYjED
  • Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/08/Gold-Prices-Aim-Above-1800-After-Chart-Barrier-Breach.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold https://t.co/ooViw6u9jG
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/GAJNtZjHiL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JrupthYJPO
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Price – Key Chart Signals to Consider

2020-07-08 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD vs MXN Technical Forecast

  • Bulls pullback from a multi-week high
  • USD vs MXN price chart highlights a trend-less move

USD/MXN – Lost Gains

On June 30, USD/MXN rallied to near six-week high at 23.229. However, the price reversed lower and closed the weekly candlestick on Friday with a 2.9% loss.

Last week’s positive news about the coronavirus vaccine combined with a stronger than expected US jobs report reduced demand on safe havens and pressed the US dollar lower.

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 1, 2018 – JuLY 8, 2020) Zoomed Out

USDMXN daily price chart 08-07-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN DAILY PRICE CHART (APRIL 16 – JULY 8, 2020) Zoomed In

USDMXN daily price chart 08-07-20 Zoomed in

In Mid-June, USD/MXN corrected its downside trend and started a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. Since then, the market has stuck in the current trading zone 22.041 – 23.315. Last week, the price was rejected on multiple occasions on the 50- day moving average and signaled weaker bulls at this stage.

A close below the low end of the zone indicates that bears could press towards 20.962, and a further close below that level may encourage them to send USDMXN even lower towards 20.260.

On the other hand, a close above the high end of the zone reflects that bulls could push towards 24.437, and a further close above that level may encourage them to extend the rally towards 25.291.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/MXN four hour PRICE CHART (JUNE 6 – JULY 8, 2020)

USDMXN four hour price chart 08-07-20

Yesterday, the price U-turned and broke above the downtrend line originated from the June 30 high at 23.229 and produced a bullish signal. Therefore, a break above the downtrend line originated from the 25.782 highlights that the price may trade higher, while a break below the uptrend line originated from the July 6 low at 22.154 means possibly more of the sideways move.

To conclude, a break above 23.616 may trigger a rally towards 24.058 while, a break below 21.723 could send USDMXN towards 20.962.Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis vs Euro & New Zealand Dollar
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis vs Euro & New Zealand Dollar
2020-07-03 03:00:00
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
British Pound Begins Countdown to Hard Brexit - The End is Nigh?
2020-07-02 17:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: A Risk of a Potential Reversal
Natural Gas Price Forecast: A Risk of a Potential Reversal
2020-07-02 14:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.