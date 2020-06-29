Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Sideways Trade Continues

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Losing Momentum
2020-06-29 12:30:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil Prices, Energy ETFs: Relations and Correlations
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index, US Equity Futures at Risk as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-06-29 02:00:00
Dow Jones, CAC 40 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-27 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-26 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Parliament of Germany plans motion to support #ECB Bond-buying program - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.91% Silver: 0.36% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yG0fcjQEGi
  • California virus cases increase 2.5%, under prior 2.8% 7-day average - BBG
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/rrCpMM85Rt https://t.co/n9TTWxN5cv
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/2Ckz7TcjlE
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.46% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QY4LYzCONO
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.43% US 500: 0.79% Germany 30: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.24% France 40: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HHcH8DmHQH
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out: https://t.co/rrCpMM85Rt https://t.co/QvriBoBGKK
  • New York Virus cases increase 0.1% versus prior 0.2% 7-day average - BBG
  • USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Threatens Range Break, Big Week Ahead https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/06/29/USD-Price-Outlook-US-Dollar-Threatens-Range-Break-JS-Big-Week-Ahead.html https://t.co/udAQloXBg8
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Sideways Trade Continues

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Sideways Trade Continues

2020-06-29 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

BTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Bitcoin (BTC) rallies back to the current trading zone
  • Will BTC/USD price end its trendless move?

BTC/USD – Weaker Bulls

On Monday, Bitcoin rallied to a near two-week high at $9,788. However, the price reversed lower and closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 1.2% loss.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 56 to 44 highlighting a possible start of a bearish momentum.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (MaR 1, 2019 – June 29, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 29-06-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (April 20 – June 29, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 29-06-20 Zoomed in

Last month, Bitcoin paused its upward trend then traded in a sideways move creating a set of lower highs with higher lows. Yesterday, the price climbed back to the current trading zone $9,080 - $10,507 hinting a continuation of the trendless move.

Another close above the low end of the zone signals that Bitcoin may rally towards the high end of it. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards $11,093.

On the flip-side, a close below the low end of the zone could send BTC/USD towards $7,824. Any further close below that level may send the price even lower towards $6,540.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (June 9 – June 29, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 29-06-20

On Wednesday, Bitcoin broke and remained below the uptrend line originated from the June 15 low at $8,911, and generated a bearish signal. With that said, any violation of the downtrend line originated from the June 10 high at $10,002 would generate a bullish signal.

Thus, a break below $8,642 could send BTC/USD towards $8,220 while any break above $9,867 may trigger a rally towards $10,258. Nonetheless, the weekly support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be monitored.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – Strong Resistance in the Way of Dollar Rolling vs Peso
USD/MXN – Strong Resistance in the Way of Dollar Rolling vs Peso
2020-06-26 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-06-26 02:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Key Chart Signals to Monitor
Copper Price Forecast: Key Chart Signals to Monitor
2020-06-25 14:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Set up to Continue Strengthening Against the SA Rand
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Set up to Continue Strengthening Against the SA Rand
2020-06-25 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.