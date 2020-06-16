We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
Euro Bulls Spike, US Dollar Out of Favour, Australian Dollar at Risk - COT Report
2020-06-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

2020-06-16 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF – Talking Points

  • Has NZD/JPY experienced a false downside breakout?
  • NZD/CAD may be vulnerable to turning lower ahead
  • NZD/CHF outlook eyes a bearish candlestick pattern

NZD/JPY Technical Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar might have experienced a false downside breakout against the Japanese Yen. After NZD/JPY closed under rising support from the middle of May, prices bounced off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 68.18. Now the pair is testing the 69.68 – 70.03 inflection range and an upside push could shift the focus back in early June highs (71.24 – 71.73). The long term picture may still remain bearish however should falling resistance from 2014 hold - red line on the daily chart below.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY - Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

Chart Created Using TradingView

NZD/CAD Technical Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar may turn lower versus the Canadian Dollar as NZD/CAD tests December highs (0.8780 – 0.8800). That is because there is the presence of RSI divergence, a sign of fading upside momentum. This can at times precede a turn lower, which would place the focus on the 0.8712 – 0.8738 inflection point. Further descending from there may then open the door to testing rising support from the March bottom. Otherwise, further gains exposes July 2019 highs (0.8865 – 0.8890) towards 2016 falling resistance.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

NZD/CAD - Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

Chart Created Using TradingView

NZD/CHF Technical Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar recently turned lower against the Swiss Franc following the emergence of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern – see daily chart below. Downside Follow-through in NZD/CHF has been somewhat lackluster after a bounce off 0.6043. A push above 0.6164 – the August 2019 low – may open the door to testing the 0.6272 – 0.6330 resistance range. This area also closely aligns with a falling trend line from 2019. Resuming losses entails closing under rising support from the March bottom.

NZD/CHF - Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

