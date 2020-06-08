Litecoin Price Signals More Consolidation on the Horizon – LTC/USD Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-08 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.52% FTSE 100: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.21% France 40: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oAQsjoyWlN
  • Will the #Fed go negative this month? Find out from @DailyFX analyst @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/ppRyVqL3a3 https://t.co/Hijs22QQm3
  • ECB President Lagarde says ECB will buy as much green bonds as it can $EUR
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD, #Gold, $SPX and more! (Weekly Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/FhX8T6XRMo
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 15:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-08
  • After a rally of just under 9% in 21 trading days, $EURJPY is starting to show serious risk of retreat. Yen crosses are slipping more than many other risk-leaning assets today https://t.co/VEsAy3NVVf
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde says the group hasn't discussed the purchase of corporate investment grade debt but that they will monitor so-called 'fallen angels'
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.81% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SCgctZBTiR
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.89% US 500: 0.38% France 40: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b0d5GJXbwj
  • Sterling is little changed at the start of the week and GBP/USD may well struggle to move appreciably higher in the short-term. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/uzE7tOIcqL https://t.co/YtThUDmSZY
Litecoin Price Signals More Consolidation on the Horizon – LTC/USD Outlook

Litecoin Price Signals More Consolidation on the Horizon – LTC/USD Outlook

2020-06-08 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

LTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Litecoin price chart exposes a sideways move
  • Will LTC/USD bears take charge?

Indecisive Traders

On Tuesday, Litecoin rallied to an over four-week high at $49.90 yet the price pulled back later as some bulls seemed to cut back. Therefore, the weekly candlestick closed with a Doji candlestick reflecting the market’s indecision at this stage.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat above 50 highlighting a paused bullish momentum.

Litecoin PRICE DAILY CHART (FEB 7, 2019 – June 8, 2020) Zoomed Out

Litecoin daily price chart 08-06-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Litecoin PRICE DAILY CHART (March 12 – June 8, 2020) Zoomed In

Litecoin daily price chart 08-06-20 zoomed in

In late April, Litecoin failed to rally to the higher trading zone signaling that bulls were losing momentum. Later on, the price traded in a sideways move creating a set of lower highs with higher lows. Last week, the price rebounded around the high end of the current trading zone $35.92- $50.20 yet remained above the 50-day moving average,indicating that bulls may retake the initiative.

Hence, any successful close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone may trigger a rally towards $60.20, and a further close above that level may extend the rally towards $74.55.

On the flip-side, any close below the 50-DMA signals that LTC/USD could fall towards the low end of the zone, and a further close below that level may send the price even lower towards $22.30.

That said, the daily and weekly support and resistance levels marked on the daily chart should be kept in focus in both scenarios.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Litecoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (April 21 – June 8, 2020)

Litecoin four hour price chart 08-06-20

On May 27, the price broke above the downtrend line originated from the May 18 high at $47.00 and generated a bullish signal. Yesterday, the market broke below the uptrend line originated from the May 26 low at 41.8 then remained below this line producing a bearish signal.

Thus, a break below $43.70 could send LTC/USD towards the $40.00 handle. On the other hand, any break above $51.92 may cause a rally towards $55.90. Nonetheless, the daily support and resistance levels underlined on the four-hour chart should be watched closely.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price: May Rally Further As Support Level Holds
Natural Gas Price: May Rally Further As Support Level Holds
2020-06-05 14:45:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar In a Tough Spot vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar In a Tough Spot vs Mexican Peso
2020-06-05 12:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Near a Very Big Inflection Point, Top or Go Off the Rails?
Nasdaq 100 Near a Very Big Inflection Point, Top or Go Off the Rails?
2020-06-05 11:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CHF
2020-06-05 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Litecoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.