Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
2020-06-02 12:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Can They Keep on Going?
2020-06-02 12:30:00
2020-06-02 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
2020-06-01 21:30:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
2020-06-02 13:30:00
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement
2020-06-02 11:00:00
2020-06-02 11:00:00
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
2020-06-02 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
2020-06-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
2020-06-02 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
2020-06-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More

2020-06-02 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) broke the 2-month range
  • USD/JPY bottled up but ready to move
  • Gold postured well, waiting for it to show momentum

The US Dollar Index (DXY) finally broke the range it had been stuck in for two months. The breakdown comes with most currencies participating (sans JPY). The Euro of course has been a big driver as it accounts for 57% of the index’s weighting. As for where it could go now that it is outside of the range, the trend-line from the 2018 low in the mid-95s and lows from March under 95 are reasonable targets in the near-term. Should the DXY close back above 98.50 reclaiming the bottom of the range and the 200-day, then this down-move may prove to be false and we will at the least move a neutral stance.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Update.
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (range-break)

DXY index

DXY Chart by TradingView

USD/JPY has been a mystery as it has moved basically nowhere of recent despite other USD pairs making sizable moves. That should change soon as periods of extreme quiet give-way to periods of activity. A breakout above 10840 will have recent highs taken out along with the 200-day, this could set USD/JPY up to rally nicely, while a breakdown below 10707 could do the trick for getting sellers interested in hitting the bids. In either event, we should be ready for a move.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (narrow range to break soon)

usd/jpy daily chart

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Gold has been coming out of a channel and acting well, but some momentum here shortly would be a good sign given it has USD as a tailwind. A breakout above 1765 should spark more buying interest up towards the 1800-area where several tops from 2011/12 sit. At that juncture we would need to reassess as pullback risk would be high. Staying bullish unless we see strong negative price action.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 Gold Update.
Get My Guide

Gold 4-hr Chart (sitting bullish still, watch 1765)

gold 4hr chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

