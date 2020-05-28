USD/ZAR – Dollar Takes a Hit Below Support vs Rand

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
2020-05-28 11:00:00
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Gold: 0.90% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hAolFoErw7
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -16.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.47% FTSE 100: 1.35% Wall Street: 0.87% Germany 30: 0.77% US 500: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ohUEzO1p8b
  • $GBPUSD in the run-up to April's EOM fix https://t.co/HM5ATOdatN
  • The European Commission proposed an ambitious recovery fund, containing the key parts of the Franco-German aid package with grants at EUR 500bln and loans at EUR 250bln. Get your $EURUSD update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/LmIaveRajb https://t.co/t1tsFzYT4w
  • Something to pay attention to over the next two sessions, particularly as we head to 4pm London fix https://t.co/76eV1B53XD
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇺🇸 Corporate Profits QoQ Prel Actual: -14.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Prices QoQ 2 Est Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
USD/ZAR – Dollar Takes a Hit Below Support vs Rand

USD/ZAR – Dollar Takes a Hit Below Support vs Rand

2020-05-28 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/ZAR Highlights:

  • USD/ZAR out of pattern and under support
  • Will need to firm up soon else more losses likely

USD/ZAR out of pattern and under support

For a few weeks USD/ZAR was holding up and staying above support, but the past couple of weeks have brought selling and the breaking of the 2016 spike-high level eyed as crucial for a congestion pattern to continue building. It is not clear yet that this necessarily means more weakness, but things will need to turn higher quickly if that is to not be the case.

A rally from here could be an important tell as to whether the level seen as support previously (17.76) will turn into a point of resistance for sellers to lean against. A test and turn back down would give added conviction to shorts for more potential retracement price action to unfold.

It is possible that USD/ZAR turns higher very soon in a meaningful way and starts filling out a much larger bull-flag pattern, but this possibility will take some time before growing legs. There would likely be a couple of sizable swings involved along with several more weeks of time to pass first.

For now, risk/reward isn’t particularly favorable for shorts given the extended nature of the current slide, but that could change on a test of the area around 17.76. A turn down may give shorts the upper hand. On the flip-side, longs without any strong levels of support, also don’t hold great appeal. All-in-all, the sidelines looks like the best play to be at the moment.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Daily Chart (watching how a bounce unfolds)

USD/ZAR daily chart

USD/ZAR Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
2020-05-28 03:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break
2020-05-22 09:30:00
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Tests a Key Support Level -What’s Next?
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Tests a Key Support Level -What’s Next?
2020-05-21 14:15:00
USD/ZAR – Dollar About to Get Turned on its Head vs Rand?
USD/ZAR – Dollar About to Get Turned on its Head vs Rand?
2020-05-21 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.