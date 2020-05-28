We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups
2020-05-27 18:50:00
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

2020-05-28 03:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar remains in a consolidation setting against the US Dollar, a dynamic that has been occurring since early April. Prices are oscillating within a channel where the outer boundary of support sits around 1.4070 with corresponding resistance roughly at 1.4329. Confirming a technical breakout in either direction may be key to establishing the next dominant move. For the time being, the descent in USD/SGD since March has notably slowed. Breaching support or resistance exposes 1.4009 or 1.4415 respectively.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso also trades in a similar consolidative setting like the Singapore Dollar, though USD/PHP’s oscillation has been more lasting, occurring since November. Key support seems to sit between 50.38 – 50.52 with resistance at 51.13 – 51.30. There was an attempt made to breach the former earlier this month which failed to materialize, leaving behind another layer of support (50.12 – 50.19). A bounce off support may place the focus on 50.88 on the way towards 51.03.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah has paused its aggressive advance against the US Dollar since USD/IDR topped in early April. Prices were trading within a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern and have since appeared to breach descending resistance. Follow-through is lacking at this point as the pair idles on the 61.8% Fibonacci extensions at 14773. Do keep in mind that the Bank of Indonesia is intervening to stabilize its currency as policymakers see IDR as undervalued. As such, weakness in the Rupiah could be offset by the central bank.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit appears to be pressure Descending Triangle resistance. The latter is a continuation pattern whereby a break under support at 4.2930 could open the door to downtrend resumption. For the time being, USD/MYR seems to be adhering to rising support from January – blue line. That could pave the way for prices to overcome immediate resistance at 4.3360 on the way towards April peaks. The latter make for a technical barrier between 4.3830 – 4.3970. Pushing above this area exposes March highs.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

