US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD. USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar seems to be hanging on to its general uptrend against a few of its ASEAN counterparts. This is as USD/SGD appears to be attempting to break under rising support from January. Still, the Singapore Dollar has key support to overcome which may curb its progress. This is a range between 1.4070 – 1.14113. A drop through this area exposes 1.4009 on the way towards March lows. A bounce here places the focus on key resistance (1.4278 – 1.4329). The latter was established as a descending curve from March flattened out.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar appears to be adhering to rising support from January against the Malaysian Ringgit – blue line on the daily chart below. While that may be offering a cautiously upward tilt, a Descending Triangle seems to be forming in USD/MYR. This is a continuation pattern whereby a break under support (4.2930 – 4.3030) could signify a bearish reversal to come. That would place the focus on 4.2425, or the October 2017 high. Overturning this formation entails pushing above descending resistance, exposing 4.3830 – 4.3970.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to outperform against the US Dollar as USD/IDR tests the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 14773. The pair’s descent resulted in taking out rising support from February – blue line. While that may speak to an underlying bearish trajectory, USD/IDR is also adhering to a Falling Wedge bullish reversal pattern. A push above the downward-sloping ceiling may open the door to a turning point. That could place the focus on resistance (15230 – 15265). Otherwise, the peaks from 2019 inch closer (14484 – 14525).

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar held its ground against the Philippine Peso after another failed attempt in USD/PHP to clear key support (50.38 – 50.52). This has extended the pair’s consolidation since November. It seems that a new support range has formed under this area between 50.12 – 50.19. This area closely aligns with lows from August and November 2017. If immediate support holds here, a bounce would place the focus on 50.88 followed by 51.03. Consolidation resistance seems to be a range between 51.13 – 51.30.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter