Hong Kong Stocks May Break 12-Year Uptrend as Tepid Rebound Stalls

The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYNqf2b https://t.co/7hSxAIcuPT

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V58wadt5YD

Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4jNuVWxrJE

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.56% Wall Street: -0.57% FTSE 100: -0.59% Germany 30: -0.88% France 40: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MCdakRBaBm

Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.58% Dow Jones: -0.59% NASDAQ 100: -0.45% (delayed) - BBG

My trading video for today: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD: Which - If Any - #Breakout Turns #Trend?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/21/SP-500-EURUSD-USDMXN-AUDUSD-Which---If-Any---Breakout-Turns-Trend.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/NkyQqEzYUq

RBA's Lowe: Not appropriate to tighten until we have robust growth. RBA still not contemplating negative rates, costs of them exceed benefits -BBG

RBA's Lowe: Confidence is very fragile, restoring it is key. Health issue worldwide suggests it will be a slow recovery -BBG

The Australian Dollar and its local ASX 200 stock index see upside momentum fading as prices pressure chart resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AKXmM1K0rm https://t.co/MiXV7h7QjG