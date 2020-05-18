Copper Price Technical Forecast: A Struggle for Momentum

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Livin' on a Prayer
2020-05-18 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-18 15:30:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Key USD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-05-18 11:15:00
More View more
Breaking news

France and Germany Propose for EU to Jointly Raise Debt

Real Time News
  • Will the Netherlands "Go Dutch"? https://t.co/QvEjAFSfR2
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw .130% Primary Dealers Accepted: 48.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 46.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.9% B/C Ratio: 2.91
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 0.150% Primary Dealers Accepted: 45.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 43.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 10.9% B/C Ratio: 3.13
  • French President Macron says that members of EU would share burden of repaying fund
  • Happy Monday 🌞 traders! @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter highlights key market movements as we head into the US market session. Tune in 👇 https://t.co/ia4ASKfQT8
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, $USDJPY, $SPX & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/mfHaVJtuVo
  • French President Macron says for the first time France and Germany propose for EU to raise debt jointly $EUR
  • Uber explores opportunities to sell non-core businesses, looks to cut roughly 3,000 jobs
  • Atlanta Fed believes that US GDP could fall by as much as 42.8% in Q2
  • BoE's Tenreyro states that the longer the lockdown the longer the timeframe that stimulus will be needed $GBP
Copper Price Technical Forecast: A Struggle for Momentum

Copper Price Technical Forecast: A Struggle for Momentum

2020-05-18 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Copper Technical Analysis

Copper Price – Bulls Ease Up

On May 11, Copper rallied to an eight-week high at $5.371. However, the price declined after, as some bulls seemed to cut back. As a result, the price closed the weekly candlestick on Friday in the red with a 1.7% loss.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained above 50, indicating that bullish momentum was still intact.

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (JULy 17, 2018 – May 18, 2020) Zoomed out

copper daily price chart 18-05-20 Zomed out
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Copper DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 19 – May 18, 2020) Zoomed In

copper daily price chart 18-05-20 Zomed in

Looking at the daily chart, on April 7 Copper started a bullish momentum creating higher highs with higher lows. On Wednesday, the price declined to the current trading zone $5.010- $5.239. However, on the following day the market failed to overtake the 50-day moving average reflecting that bulls were not done yet.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned trading zone may cause a rally towards $5.519. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards $5.735. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone highlights bull’s hesitation. In that scenario, the price may double top and reverse lower, if breaks and remains below the neckline residing $5.146. A further close below the low end of the zone could encourage bears to press towards $4.484. That said, the weekly support areas marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

COPPER Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (April 3 – May 18, 2020)

Copper four hour price chart 18-05-20

From the four-hour chart, on April 23 Copper corrected its uptrend and created a lower high at $5.210. Later on, the market rallied and traded in a bullish channel. On Thursday, the price rebounded from the lower line of the channel then reversed higher eyeing a test of the higher line.

A break above $5.376 may cause more bullishness towards $5.463. Although, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction, i.e. below $5.113 could send Copper towards the low end of the current trading zone discussed on the daily chart. However, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to know more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Long-Term Uptrend Back in Play?
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Long-Term Uptrend Back in Play?
2020-05-17 08:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Continues Building Powerful Pattern vs SA Rand
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Continues Building Powerful Pattern vs SA Rand
2020-05-14 11:00:00
USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP: US Dollar Technical Outlook
USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP: US Dollar Technical Outlook
2020-05-14 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook Bearish vs USD, CAD & CHF
New Zealand Dollar Outlook Bearish vs USD, CAD & CHF
2020-05-14 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
News & Analysis at your fingertips.