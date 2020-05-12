Bitcoin Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals – BTC/USD Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Wm97UUbaef
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.38% Gold: 0.33% Silver: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8NfdRdAdp1
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/one6Q23aPj
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NZRTFpEPOR
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • RT @ecb: Lane on the economic impact of the coronavirus: Our scenarios factor in a contraction of between 5% and 12% in 2020. We are now in…
  • RT @ecb: Lane on coronabonds: They are about the joint issuance of new debt, not about the refinancing of old debts. Evidence indicates the…
  • RT @forexflowlive: #OOTT #OPEC+ wants to keep #oil output cuts of 9.7M bpd beyond June, not to scale back . Four Opec sources whispering to…
Bitcoin Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals – BTC/USD Forecast

Bitcoin Price: Key Chart Levels and Signals – BTC/USD Forecast

2020-05-12 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

BTC/USD Price Technical Outlook

  • Bitcoin price falls from a multi-weeks high
  • BTC/USD corrects lower and eyes well-defined levels

BTC/USD – Bulls Ease up

On Friday, Bitcoin took off to a near three month high at $10.071. Afterward, the price retreated and settled below the $10.000 handle as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, the market closed the weekly candlestick with a 14.0 % gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen from 70 to 52 highlighting a weaker bullish momentum.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (MaR 15, 2019 – May 12, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 12-05-20 Zoomed Out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (March 12 – May 12, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 12-05-20 Zoomed in

Based on the daily chart analysis, on Sunday the price corrected its uptrend and declined to the current trading zone $7.824 - $9.080. Yesterday, Bitcoin failed to return to the previous zone signaling a possible fall towards the low end of the aforementioned zone.

A close below the low end of the zone could encourage bears to press towards $6.540. A further close below that level may send BTC/USD even lower towards $5.625. In that scenario, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may reverse the market’s direction towards the high end. A further close above that level could trigger a rally towards $10.507. That said, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be watched closely.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (April 21 – May 12, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 12-05-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, in mid-April the market broke above the downtrend line originated from the April 7 high at $7.455 then started a bullish momentum creating higher highs with higher lows. On Sunday, Bitcoin broke below the uptrend line originated from April 21 low at $6.772 eyeing a test of the low end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart.

A break below $7.770 reflects a stronger bearish sentiment and could send BTC/USD towards $7.316. Although, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above $9.216 may cause a rally towards $9.648. Nonetheless, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

Read More: Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus After BTC?

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Ready for Full-on Rally vs SA Rand?
USD/ZAR – US Dollar Ready for Full-on Rally vs SA Rand?
2020-05-07 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-05-07 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.