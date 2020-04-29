British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-28 18:30:00
US Dollar Suffers, Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen Shine - US Market Open
2020-04-28 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: High-Profile Earnings Highlight Coronavirus Impact
2020-04-28 21:00:00
Russell 2000 & Mid-Cap Stocks Surge on Fed Policy Tweak, VIX Falls
2020-04-28 18:29:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Breakout Versus US Dollar in Focus as Stocks Wobbled
2020-04-28 23:00:00
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD climbs after higher-than-expected local 1Q CPI data. But this is unlikely to lead to higher #RBA rates. Rather, the focus for the Aussie seems to be on APAC risk appetite gaining momentum as the #USD falls. #SP500 futures are up +0.98% - https://t.co/Vz72b19cwF https://t.co/RAQ0LeJCq9
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-29
  • "Risk-on" tone prevailing in early Asia Pacific trade as sentiment-linked $AUDUSD climbs alongside #SP500 futures absent a clear catalyst. Haven-linked #USD under cautious selling pressure. #CrudeOil pushing little higher https://t.co/MR314a3ApT
  • Market snapshot: US equity futures pointing higher early into Asia's Wednesday trading session
  • LIVE NOW! https://t.co/iScFqQJuA4
  • Oil prices remain under significant pressure with front-month WTI futures falling some 20% this morning, following yesterday’s 25% decline. Get your crude #oil market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/d4xnuGBAXo https://t.co/RuPVC9zrKo
  • Anthropomorphizing markets⬇️ https://t.co/89IbXgk00g
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade, Actual: N$672M Expected: N/A Previous: N$531M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade, Actual: N$672M Expected: N/A Previous: N$594M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-28
  • The $NZD continues to push against resistance guiding it lower against its US namesake since the start of the year. A break higher here may mark near-term trend change. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ELZvcVXCaw https://t.co/5QqZ2l1kzA
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD

2020-04-29 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Canadian Dollar – TALKING POINTS

  • GBP/AUD broke below two support channels – selling pressure could lead to retest of 3-year uptrend
  • GBP/NZD at risk of testing a multi-month slope of appreciation if selling pressure continues to persist
  • GBP/CAD broke steep support and is now being guided lower by deep, descending resistance channel

GBP/AUD Outlook

GBP/AUD has broken below two slopes of appreciation – labelled as “Uptrend A” and “Uptrend B” – and has closed lower for seven consecutive days. Selling pressure may abate at a key support range between 1.8653 and 1.8547, though if GBP/AUD punctures that zone too, the implications could be dire. Breaking that area would open the door to retesting the September 2017 uptrend. Shattering that could mark a tectonic shift in the pair’s multi-year trajectory.

GBP/AUD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD chart created using TradingView

Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more updates

GBP/NZD Forecast

GBP/NZD recently broken below the March uptrend and appears to be stuck in a wide-ranging congestive zone between 2.0445 and 2.0961. However within that range, the July 2019 uptrend cuts right through it, putting GBP/NZD in a tough spot. Clearing the multi-month slope of appreciation with follow-through could be met with heightened liquidation pressure and may lead to a bearish correction of notable magnitude.

GBP/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD chart created using TradingView

GBP/CAD Analysis

GBP/CAD also just broke a steep, upward-sloping support line and is being guided lower by descending resistance dating back to the two-year swing-high at 1.8053. If the slope of depreciation holds, GBP/CAD may eventually retest a three-tiered support area between 1.6957, 1.6877 and 1.6730. If these floors crack under the weight of aggravated selling pressure, their invalidation could give way to a significant selloff.

GBP/CAD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/CAD

GBP/CAD chart created using TradingView

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces a Key Resistance Level
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces a Key Resistance Level
2020-04-27 14:00:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Bulls Struggle For Momentum
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Bulls Struggle For Momentum
2020-04-24 14:00:00
USD/MXN – US Dollar Maintaining Bullish Stance vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN – US Dollar Maintaining Bullish Stance vs Mexican Peso
2020-04-24 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-04-23 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/CAD
GBP/NZD
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.