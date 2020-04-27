We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Weekly Euro Forecast: April ECB Meeting Comes as EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Pressured
2020-04-27 12:15:00
2020-04-27 12:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast
2020-04-26 06:00:00
2020-04-26 06:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
2020-04-27 12:10:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
2020-04-27 01:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Faces a Key Resistance Level

2020-04-27 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

BTC/USD Price Technical Analysis

  • BTC/USD resumes bullish price action
  • Bitcoin may push above $8.000 threshold

BTC/USD – Bulls In Charge

On Thursday, Bitcoin printed its highest level in six weeks at $7.744 then retreated after, as some bulls seemed to cut back. Yet, on Friday the weekly candlestick closed in the green with a 6.6% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 50 to 61 emphasizing the bullish outlook of the market.

Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (Jan 15, 2019 – April 27, 2020) Zoomed Out

Bitcoin daily chart price 27-04-20 Zoomed out
Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (FEB 20 – April 27, 2020) Zoomed In

Bitcoin daily chart price 27-04-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, I noticed that in late March Bitcoin started uptrend creating higher highs with higher lows. On April 7, the market peaked at $7.455 then traded in a sideways move. On Wednesday, the price closed above the 50-day moving average reflecting that bulls were back. Today, Bitcoin broke above the aforementioned April 7 peak eyeing a test of the high end of the current trading zone $6.540 - $7.824.

A close above the high end of the zone may encourage bulls to push BTC/USD towards $9.080. A further close above that level could extend this rally towards $10.507. Yet, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end of the zone reflects the bull’s hesitation. That being said, it would require more than one failure to conclude a weakening bullish momentum. In that scenario, BTC/USD may retreat towards the low end of the zone. A further close below that level might send the price even lower bears to press towards $5.625.

Bitcoin PRICE FOUR Hour CHART (April7 – April 27, 2020)

Bitcoin four hour price chart 27-04-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, I notice that on April 20, the market rebounded from the downtrend line originated from the April 7 high at $7.455, highlighting that bulls were not done. Later on, the price developed a bullish pennant pattern. Today, the price broke above the higher line of the pennant generating a bullish signal.

A break above $7.965 would be considered another bullish signal. This may cause a rally towards $8.369. Although, the weekly resistance level printed on the chart should be kept in focus. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. below $7.317 could send BTC/USD towards $6.797. Nevertheless, the daily support level marked on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about the critical levels in a further bearish/ bullish move.

Read More: Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus After BTC?

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

