Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open, Brexit Talks
2020-04-24 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Gold Price Forecast: Getting Ready for New Highs - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-24 12:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open, Brexit Talks
2020-04-24 13:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
Natural Gas Price Forecast: Bulls Struggle For Momentum

Natural Gas Price Forecast: Bulls Struggle For Momentum

2020-04-24 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Natural Gas Technical Forecast

  • Buying pressure eases up
  • Will bulls stay in charge?

Natural Gas Price – Edging Higher

On Thursday, natural gas rebounded from $1,653 then surged and settled above $1.800 handle. On Friday the market continued its rally and closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 3.3% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 63 to 54 highlighting weaker bullish momentum.

Nat-Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 2, 2019 – April 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

Natural gas daily price chart 24-04-20 zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Natural Gas DAILY Price CHART (Jan 22 – April 24, 2020) Zoomed IN

Natural gas daily price chart 24-04-20 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we noticed that this week the price rallied above the downtrend line originated from the Jan 14 high at $2.225 eyeing a test of $2.139. However, Natural gas failed on multiple occasions to close above the high end of the current trading zone $1.850 - $2.050 reflecting bull’s hesitation at this point.

A close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards $1.655. Further close below that level opens the door for bears to take charge and press towards $1.430. Although, the daily support levels and weekly support area marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone may cause a rally towards the high end of the zone. Further close above that level could extend this rally towards $2.139. That said, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Natural Gas price Four-Hour PRICE CHART (Mar 25 – April 24, 2020)

natural gas four hour price chart 24-04-20

From the four- hour chart, we noticed that on April 22 Natural gas corrected its uptrend and created a lower high at $2.056. The price fell after and developed a double top pattern. Any violation of the neckline of this pattern would be considered a bearish signal.

A break below $1.815 would be considered an additional bearish signal. This could send the price to $1.745.Yet, the daily support level underscored on the chart should be monitored. In turn, a break in the other direction i.e. above $1.984 might cause a rally towards $2,050. In that scenario, the daily resistance printed on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to find out more about the key technical levels to keep in mind in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

