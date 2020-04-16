US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY has risen for a week against the US Dollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for USD/JPY. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/ZKPAkriqYI https://t.co/hH0EZolhrH
  • A reminder: the 1Q Chinese GDP reading is due tomorrow. The market will likely adjust their interpretations of the official figures down. The IMF's forecast for China 2020 is a mere 1.2%
  • (Technical Special) The US #Dollar is attempting to push higher versus #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso after technical breaks. What’s in store ahead? #USD $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/16/US-Dollar-May-Rise-Eyeing-Breakouts-in-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/APPxXO2QsC
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 18.80, 16.45 and 15.07 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • The $USD fell against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. All eyes are on earnings season, China GDP and the Bank of Indonesia ahead. Get your #ASEAN currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/AheCQbfbst https://t.co/sPzwKIlHiS
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.48% Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LJ39RbI1qc
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hSEBnjS1dk
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RGvRczaHJQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/exNEyXPpCq
  • Australian inflation expectations are showing signs of a recovery, but it is hard to have an optimistic outlook for commodity-linked currencies in the current environment. #coronavirus https://t.co/FrsdiRTq7k
US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-04-16 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar could be on the verge of extending gains against ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD and USD/MYR pushed above key resistance after bouncing
  • USD/PHP broke above Falling Wedge, USD/IDR eyeing key support

Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be reading to rise against some of its ASEAN counterparts such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah. On the 4-hour chart below is my ASEAN-based USD index which averages it against SGD, MYR, PHP and IDR. The Greenback appears to have confirmed an upside breakout through key descending resistance from March – blue line. This has exposed resistance from earlier this month which could be targeted next. A turn lower places the focus on current April lows.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

ASEAN Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar may be at risk to weakness after USD/SGD seemed to push above key falling resistance from last month’s top. This followed the presence of positive RSI divergence which showed fading downside momentum. A climb through 1.4295 exposes 1.4415 as the pair attempts to reverse the near-term downtrend. Otherwise a turn lower places the focus on support back at 1.4117.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD 4-Hour Chart

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The Malaysian Ringgit may also be at risk to losses ahead. USD/MYR has taken out the falling trend line from last month’s top – blue line on the daily chart below. This also follows a bounce off key support between 4.2985 to 4.3085. Resistance has been exposed at 4.3830 which if taken out, opens the door to revisit 4.4390. Otherwise downtrend resumption could eventually open the door to testing “potential support” from January.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 22
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso appears to have broken through a Falling Wedge which is a bullish pattern. That may open the door for USD/PHP to retest the upper boundary of the persistent consolidative range since November. That is a range between 51.13 to 51.30. Closing above this area exposes 51.70. Otherwise falling through the lower boundary of support - 50.38 - exposes lows from 2018.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah finds itself challenging support “2” on the daily chart below. This is in the aftermath of this week’s Bank of Indonesia surprise rate hold. USD/IDR is also hovering around peaks from July 1998 at 15750. If the trend line holds, a push higher places the focus on former support which may stand in the way as resistance at 16090. Further declines exposes support “3” on the way to highs from 2018 around 15265.

To stay updated on fundamental developments for ASEAN currencies, follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar May Rise, Eyeing Breakouts in USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY
2020-04-15 01:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Signals a Possible Reversal
2020-04-14 14:56:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF
2020-04-14 01:00:00
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
2020-04-09 14:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.