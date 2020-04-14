Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally to Persist If RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2020-04-14 00:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China: Shrinking international demand to impact Chinese demand, shouldn't underestimate difficulties for 2020 trade -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iI34gtcyeP
  • China: Situation with backlog of export orders is improving -BBG
  • The #JapaneseYen has risen for a week against the #USDollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for #USDJPY. #JPY, #AUDJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/04/14/Japanese-Yen-Strength-Pushes-USDJPY-Down-To-Key-Support.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE NOW! https://t.co/JiR4ZsRZ13
  • Chinese Trade Data (CNY Terms) for March: Exports (YoY) Actual: -3.5% Expected: -12.8% Imports (YoY) Actual: 2.4% Expected: -7.0% -BBG
  • Customs statement: China trade faces bigger difficulties - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.18%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PphGpdwYFq
  • Australian Dollar...wait for it...up despite record-low AU NAB Business Confidence (-66) and Conditions (-21). Markets may have already priced these in. $AUDUSD rather appears to be focusing on broader sentiment (as expected) with #SP500 futures rising - https://t.co/wA8y348iVM https://t.co/ZdZGpxprFa
  • 🇦🇺 AUD NAB Business Confidence (MAR), Actual: -66 Expected: N/A Previous: -2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-14
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF

2020-04-14 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Swiss Franc Analysis, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/CHF trading below new descending resistance channel after breaking away from another
  • GBP/CHF recovery from 1974-low may be cut short as the pair retest a critical inflection point
  • AUD/CHF may be in endanger of shattering slope of appreciation within the compression zone

EUR/CHF OUTLOOK

EUR/CHF appears to have broken out of one steep, descending resistance channel – labelled as “Downtrend Alpha” – only to enter another, less steep one. This is denoted as “Downtrend Beta”. If the pair fails to clear the latter, it could catalyze an aggressive decline, and if it breaks above resistance, its gains may be capped at former support-turned-resistance at 1.0610.

EUR/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/CHF

EUR/CHF chart created using TradingView

Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri

GBP/CHF FORECAST

After breaking out of the compression zone – gold-shaded triangle – GBP/CHF plunged. Selling pressure did briefly stall at a key inflection point at 1.2126. This is where the pair is hovering now shortly after recovering from its weakest exchange rate since November 1974. If the pair surmounts 1.2126, bold price action may ensue, though it may be short-lived as GBP/CHF will then have to clear descending resistance (white-dotted line).

GBP/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/CHF

GBP/CHF chart created using TradingView

AUD/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/CHF has recovered over 10 percent after bottoming out to a record-low at 0.5587. However, the pair may soon retrace some of its recent gains if a compression zone forms between resistance at 0.6229 and rising support. If EUR/CHF clears the ceiling, it will then have to also breach another layer at 06353. Conversely, if resistance holds and the pair breaks below the slope of appreciation, that breach could inspire liquidation.

AUD/CHF – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/CHF

AUD/CHF chart created using TradingView

SWISS FRANC TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
Natural Gas Price Chart Exposes Bearish Signals - Nat Gas Forecast
2020-04-09 14:33:00
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
USD/ZAR – Is the Rocket-move Higher Done? Levels to Watch
2020-04-09 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR, USD/IDR
2020-04-09 03:00:00
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Risk of a Possible Reversal- USD vs Mexican Peso
USD/MXN Price Forecast: A Risk of a Possible Reversal- USD vs Mexican Peso
2020-04-08 09:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Mixed
GBP/CHF
AUD/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.