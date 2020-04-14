Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF

Swiss Franc Analysis, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF – TALKING POINTS

EUR/CHF trading below new descending resistance channel after breaking away from another

GBP/CHF recovery from 1974-low may be cut short as the pair retest a critical inflection point

AUD/CHF may be in endanger of shattering slope of appreciation within the compression zone

EUR/CHF OUTLOOK

EUR/CHF appears to have broken out of one steep, descending resistance channel – labelled as “Downtrend Alpha” – only to enter another, less steep one. This is denoted as “Downtrend Beta”. If the pair fails to clear the latter, it could catalyze an aggressive decline, and if it breaks above resistance, its gains may be capped at former support-turned-resistance at 1.0610.

GBP/CHF FORECAST

After breaking out of the compression zone – gold-shaded triangle – GBP/CHF plunged. Selling pressure did briefly stall at a key inflection point at 1.2126. This is where the pair is hovering now shortly after recovering from its weakest exchange rate since November 1974. If the pair surmounts 1.2126, bold price action may ensue, though it may be short-lived as GBP/CHF will then have to clear descending resistance (white-dotted line).

AUD/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/CHF has recovered over 10 percent after bottoming out to a record-low at 0.5587. However, the pair may soon retrace some of its recent gains if a compression zone forms between resistance at 0.6229 and rising support. If EUR/CHF clears the ceiling, it will then have to also breach another layer at 06353. Conversely, if resistance holds and the pair breaks below the slope of appreciation, that breach could inspire liquidation.

